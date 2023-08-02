The natural progression for an outside video game is a festival (obviously), and that's exactly what happened in 2017. The first Pokémon Go Fest took place in Chicago, and it's since taken place in multiple places across the globe.

One of this year's locations is London, which is pretty exciting for us Brits! Read on to find out more.

When is Pokémon Go Fest 2023?

The London Pokémon Go Fest 2023 takes place on 4th, 5th and 6th August 2023.

The event in Osaka takes place on exactly the same days, but the event in New York is on 18th, 19th and 20th August. There's also a "worldwide" event taking place 26th-27th. So clear your calendars, wherever you are!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What time is Pokémon Go Fest 2023?

For each of the three days of London's Pokémon Go Fest this year, there will be three experiences you can choose from, and they take place at slightly differing times.

The Morning Park Experience is from 9am to 1:30pm, whereas the Afternoon Park Experience is from 2:30pm to 7pm.

There's also a City Experience, which goes on a little longer, starting at 9am and finishing at 7pm.

Where is Pokémon Go Fest 2023?

So you've made it to London, you've booked an Airbnb, your shoes are on and your phone's fully charged - now what?

To get the spawns on your phone that are related to the event, you'll need to remain in Brockwell Park for the former experience, and throughout Greater London for the latter.

What do we know about Pokémon Go Fest 2023?

Pokémon Go Fest in an annual international celebration of Pokémon Go, and Pokémon in general, in which fans to meet up and attempt to catch 'em all together.

According to the website: "Attendees will enjoy glittering gameplay, beautiful bonuses, and hidden surprises as they adventure alongside thousands of fellow Trainers and spend half their day in Brockwell Park and half exploring Greater London!"

The ticket price of £13.99 is quite high compared to last year's, but there are quite a few perks to buying one. You'll witness the debut of a certain rare creature before anyone else, and you'll have access to the Global Challenge Arena.

More like this

"In here, a new challenge will appear every hour for you - and your fellow Pokémon trainers across the globe - to complete."

It looks like a great time, especially if you're a huge Pokémon fan and want to enjoy the company of likeminded people.

We'll hopefully see you there!

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.