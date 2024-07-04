In the mainline series of games, you can get a Huntail by trading a Clamperl holding a Deep Sea Tooth. You get a Gorebyss by trading a Clamperl holding a Deep Sea Scale.

Neither of these items is in Pokémon Go. Confusion. It’s super-effective.

How do you evolve Clamperl into Huntail or Gorebyss in Pokémon Go? Read on to find out.

How to evolve Clamperl into Huntail in Pokémon Go

To evolve a Clamperl into a Huntail in Pokémon Go, you need to feed it 50 Clamperl Candies and hope for the best. It is completely random whether your Clamperl evolves into a Huntail or Gorebyss in Pokémon Go.

As far as anyone knows, there is no special trick to make sure your Clamperl evolves into a Huntail instead of a Gorebyss in Pokémon Go. It is entirely random.

You’ll have to collect up enough Clamperl Candies – walk with a Clamperl as your buddy, catch more and transfer them away if you have plenty to earn Clamperl Candies – choose to evolve it and hope it becomes a Huntail.

We’ve seen plenty of people claim that they have evolved Clamperl eight times before they got a Huntail for the first time.

One way to make sure you get hold of a Huntail is to trade for it. There’s probably a load of people out there with multiple Huntails willing to trade one for a Gorebyss. Maybe one of your friends has one they're willing to trade?

How to evolve Clamperl into Gorebyss in Pokémon Go

To evolve a Clamperl into a Gorebyss in Pokémon Go, you need to feed it 50 Clamperl Candies and cross your fingers. It is entirely random whether your Clamperl evolves into a Gorebyss or Huntail in Pokémon Go.

As far as anyone’s aware, there is no special trick to make sure your Clamperl evolves into a Gorebyss instead of a Huntail. It is completely random.

Collect 50 Clamperl Candies, choose to evolve it and hope for the best. If you get another Huntail instead of a Gorebyss, you simply have to try again.

Of course, you can always trade for a Gorebyss. There are bound to be plenty of people out there willing to trade!

