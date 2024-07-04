Clamperl evolution in Pokémon Go: How to get Huntail and Gorebyss
Time to get a Huntail and/or Gorebyss.
Clamperl in Pokémon Go is an interesting one. The Water-type clam-based Pokémon can evolve into either Huntail or Gorebyss here and in the mainline games, but how it works in Go is very different to that of the main console games.
First introduced in Generation III (Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald in case you didn’t know), Clamperl evolves into Huntail or Gorebyss.
In the mainline series of games, you can get a Huntail by trading a Clamperl holding a Deep Sea Tooth. You get a Gorebyss by trading a Clamperl holding a Deep Sea Scale.
Neither of these items is in Pokémon Go. Confusion. It’s super-effective.
How do you evolve Clamperl into Huntail or Gorebyss in Pokémon Go? Read on to find out.
How to evolve Clamperl into Huntail in Pokémon Go
To evolve a Clamperl into a Huntail in Pokémon Go, you need to feed it 50 Clamperl Candies and hope for the best. It is completely random whether your Clamperl evolves into a Huntail or Gorebyss in Pokémon Go.
As far as anyone knows, there is no special trick to make sure your Clamperl evolves into a Huntail instead of a Gorebyss in Pokémon Go. It is entirely random.
You’ll have to collect up enough Clamperl Candies – walk with a Clamperl as your buddy, catch more and transfer them away if you have plenty to earn Clamperl Candies – choose to evolve it and hope it becomes a Huntail.
We’ve seen plenty of people claim that they have evolved Clamperl eight times before they got a Huntail for the first time.
One way to make sure you get hold of a Huntail is to trade for it. There’s probably a load of people out there with multiple Huntails willing to trade one for a Gorebyss. Maybe one of your friends has one they're willing to trade?
How to evolve Clamperl into Gorebyss in Pokémon Go
To evolve a Clamperl into a Gorebyss in Pokémon Go, you need to feed it 50 Clamperl Candies and cross your fingers. It is entirely random whether your Clamperl evolves into a Gorebyss or Huntail in Pokémon Go.
As far as anyone’s aware, there is no special trick to make sure your Clamperl evolves into a Gorebyss instead of a Huntail. It is completely random.
Collect 50 Clamperl Candies, choose to evolve it and hope for the best. If you get another Huntail instead of a Gorebyss, you simply have to try again.
Of course, you can always trade for a Gorebyss. There are bound to be plenty of people out there willing to trade!
