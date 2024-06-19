You can guarantee you weren’t the first and certainly won’t be the last to enter some codes and get infinite Master Balls - because let's face it, trekking back to a Poké Mart after being caught short without one in the field is painful.

So, we have a collection of the best cheat codes and simple workarounds to make your adventure in Pokémon Blue a little easier.

Famous hacks in Pokémon Blue

With a game as old as Pokémon Blue, we can assure you there are plenty of glitches, cheats and workarounds that have been found in the game. Here are a few of the most famous ones to get you started.

MissingNo

Initially bizarre and a little terrifying, this glitch in the game occurs when a corrupted Bird-type Pokémon appears to the player in the wild, but instead of being a fully-formed picture, it is a blurred image of dodgy-looking tiles.

It refers to a missing number in the Pokémon’s code caused by a 10 character limit found in western versions of the Generation 1 games - being Red, Blue and Yellow - according to Bulbapedia.

To trigger the MissingNo glitch, simply head to Veridian City and speak with the Old Man, who will ask if you are in a hurry.

Tell him "no". He will then show you how to catch Pokémon, but once he is finished, you need to fly to Cinnabar Island.

Surf along the coastlines of the island and, eventually, MissingNo will appear. Encountering this anomaly will also cause the number of items in the sixth entry of your inventory to increase to exactly 128.

It is worth noting that this glitch could cause your save file to become corrupted.

Dokokashira Door Glitch

This one is only available in Japanese versions of the game, but it’s interesting nonetheless. After performing certain actions it will allow the player to enter particular doors and then transport themselves to almost anywhere in the game. Think of it like a teleportation glitch.

Find and capture Mew

Armed with a Pokémon that has the ability of Hidden Machine Fly, travel to Route 8 and take a step down towards the Underground Path door.

Immediately, hit the start button to pause the game before the Gambler Trainer collars you for a battle. You must not have already beaten him prior to performing this glitch.

Next, you should fly to Cerulean City and walk through Routes 24 and 25 and stand at the highest possible part of the route so the Youngster Trainer approaches you. He too must be unbeaten, otherwise this will not work.

After defeating him, you must fly to Lavender Town and walk Route 8 to the west. A menu will appear on screen, click B and then, like magic, Mew will appear in front of you ready to do battle and, more importantly, be captured - if you can manage it.

Encounter Safari Pokémon outside the safari zone

Pinsir, Chansey, Rhyhorn and Nidorino are just some of the creatures that you can catch in Pokémon Blue’s Safari Zone, but sometimes it is a hassle traipsing through there in search of them. Well, luckily, by performing a few steps, you will be able to encounter them outside of the specific zone.

To do this, you simply must go to the Safari Zone and leave immediately, skipping any Pokémon encounters along the way to the east coast of any Route 20 island, which you must arrive at by surfing. Once there, you’ll find a heap of Safari-exclusive Pokémon.

How to use cheat codes in Pokémon Blue

To use cheat codes in Pokémon Blue, you will need to enter codes using a third-party GameShark device. Alternatively, if the version of the game you are playing has a menu with a GameShark code option, then you can enter the relevant combinations using that method.

Full list of Pokémon Blue cheat codes

Below is a full list of Pokémon Blue cheat codes that will give you free Master Balls and unlimited cash. If only these codes worked in real life...

Unlimited Master Balls - 01017CCF

- 01017CCF Infinite money - 019947D3

- 019947D3 Infinite Health Points - 01FF16D0

- 01FF16D0 Get all eight gym badges - 01FF56D3

- 01FF56D3 Get Rare Candies in the Poké Mart - 01287CCF

- 01287CCF Walk through walls - 010138CD (reportedly, this can crash your game)

- 010138CD (reportedly, this can crash your game) Pokémon level modifier - 01XXF3CF (XX should be replaced with the level of Pokémon you are looking to find, such as 65)

- 01XXF3CF (XX should be replaced with the level of Pokémon you are looking to find, such as 65) Wild Pokémon Modifier - 01XXD8CF (similarly as above, replace XX with the ID of the Pokémon you want to find - you can find a full list of corresponding ID numbers on sites such as Bulbapedia)

- 01XXD8CF (similarly as above, replace XX with the ID of the Pokémon you want to find - you can find a full list of corresponding ID numbers on sites such as Bulbapedia) Items modifier - 01XX7CCF (again, insert the corresponding ID number for the item you want instead of typing XX)

- 01XX7CCF (again, insert the corresponding ID number for the item you want instead of typing XX) HM and TM modifier - 01XX7CCF (swap XX for the corresponding TM or HM)

- 01XX7CCF (swap XX for the corresponding TM or HM) Reduce an enemy’s HP to zero and cause them to faint - 0100E7CF

- 0100E7CF Burn an enemy and prevent them from attacking - 0170E9CF

- 0170E9CF Block random battles for happening - 01033CD1

And that’s all the cheats and glitches you need to know about for Pokémon Blue!

