You’ll be well served by the DLC if you’re growing tired of the Persona 3 Reload soundtrack, as the expansions will allow you to shake things up a little, especially if you are having to replay the game due to having a guilty conscience after not being able to save all the missing persons.

The Expansion Pass isn’t without controversy, however, as it looks to include content that is almost 16 years old – something fans argue should’ve been in the game from the beginning.

There’s plenty to get through, so read on and all shall be revealed!

The release date for the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass DLC Wave 1 is 12th March 2024, with Wave 2 coming in May 2024 and Wave 3, featuring the expansion pack Episode Aegis: The Answer, dropping in September 2024.

Plenty of Persona to keep us going through the year, then, though many aren’t too happy that Episode Aegis: The Answer wasn’t included in the base game - seeing as it, too, is a remake of an expansion pack that came out over a decade ago.

Whatever your opinion on the way it’s being released, at least we’ll be able to play a modern rendition of Persona 3 in its entirety!

What do we know about the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass?

Quite a lot! The Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass comes in three waves, as we mentioned earlier, and you can check it all out for yourself in the video above!

The first wave will contain music from Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal – great for fans of those games or those who just want to shake things up a little.

Wave 2 will bring new music and costumes from The Velvet Room.

Finally, Wave 3 will feature Episode Aegis: The Answer from Persona 3 FES.

Perhaps one day we will see another update that brings Kotone, the female protagonist from Persona 3 Portable, in an official capacity. Currently, it’s been left to modders to bring her forward to the present.

Persona 3 Reload is available to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.

