Persona 3 Reload is included with Xbox Game Pass.

But that's quite enough from us!

Persona 3 classroom answers explained — All correct choices



Below are all the correct answers for every question, test and exam in Persona 3 Reload in chronological order. Just don’t make it obvious you’re copying our homework!

April

8th April – “Among these phrases, ‘a rain of flowers’, ‘mystical mirage’, and ‘vivid carp streamers’, which one symbolises summer?" Answer – No. 3 “Vivid carp streamers”

– “Among these phrases, ‘a rain of flowers’, ‘mystical mirage’, and ‘vivid carp streamers’, which one symbolises summer?" 18th April – “The places where people dumped their waste in the Jomon period – what are they called nowadays?” Answer – No. 2 “Middens”

– “The places where people dumped their waste in the Jomon period – what are they called nowadays?” 27th April – “Which of the following is not an algebraic spiral?” Answer – No. 1 “A”

– “Which of the following is not an algebraic spiral?”

May

6th May – “What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?” Answer – No. 1 “A pantograph”

– “What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?” 13th May – “Which tool did he (Léon Foucault) use in his experiments?” Answer – No. 2 “The pendulum”

– “Which tool did he (Léon Foucault) use in his experiments?” 15th May – “What’s the other name for ‘May sickness’ – the more casual one?” Answer – No. 2 “May Blues”

– “What’s the other name for ‘May sickness’ – the more casual one?”

First-semester midterm exams

19th May – “What is the other common expression used to describe ‘May sickness’?” Answer – No. 1 “May Blues”

– “What is the other common expression used to describe ‘May sickness’?” 20th May – “Which of the following did Léon Foucault use in his experiment on the rotation of the Earth?” Answer – No. 3 “A pendulum”

– “Which of the following did Léon Foucault use in his experiment on the rotation of the Earth?” 21st May – “Which of the following is generated by a pantograph?” Answer – No. 2 “Electricity”

– “Which of the following is generated by a pantograph?” 22nd May – “During which historical period were middens most commonly used?” Answer – No. 1 “Jomon”

– “During which historical period were middens most commonly used?”

June

15th June – “Which phrase means, ‘able to see things as they really are’?” Answer – No. 1 “Keen eye”

– “Which phrase means, ‘able to see things as they really are’?” 17th June – “What early religious practice was the origin of magic?” Answer – No. 3 “Shamanism”

– “What early religious practice was the origin of magic?” 22nd June – “What do people call this curve?” Answer – No. 3 “Witch of Agnesi”

– “What do people call this curve?” 25th June – “What’s it called when the air bubbles in a whirlpool bath hit you and make your body vibrate?” Answer – No. 2 “The flutter effect”

– “What’s it called when the air bubbles in a whirlpool bath hit you and make your body vibrate?” 29th June – “What form of natural magic is used to find water sources?” Answer – No. 1 “Dowsing”

– “What form of natural magic is used to find water sources?”

July

3rd July – “...What kinda tale is he talkin’ about?” Answer – No. 3 “About romance”

– “...What kinda tale is he talkin’ about?” 8th July – “Where is the comma splice found in the following sentence?” Answer – “Between ‘time’ and ‘it’s’”

– “Where is the comma splice found in the following sentence?” 9th July – “At the same time, a serious problem arose for the farmers. Do you remember what that was?” Answer – No. 3 “Social disparity”

– “At the same time, a serious problem arose for the farmers. Do you remember what that was?” 10th July – “What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts?” Answer – No. 3 “Kabbalah”

– “What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts?” 11th July – “Now, what do you think that item was? It’s something every samurai needs!” Answer – No. 1 “The katana”

– “Now, what do you think that item was? It’s something every samurai needs!”

First-semester final exams

14th July – “Which form of magic is used to find water sources?” Answer – No. 2 “Dowsing”

– “Which form of magic is used to find water sources?” 15th July – “How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name?” Answer – No. 3 “An error in translation”

– “How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name?” 16th July – “Who designed the prototype for the katana?” Answer – No. 1 “Taira no Masakado”

– “Who designed the prototype for the katana?” 17th July – “There’s an error in this sentence, what kind is it?” Answer – No. 2 “Comma splice”

– “There’s an error in this sentence, what kind is it?”

