Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga and Palkia Edition: Pre-orders go live for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl console

If you are in the market for a Nintendo Switch Lite and you also happen to be a huge Pokémon fan, here’s some good news for you – a special edition of the Switch Lite console is on its way, and it’s designed with Pokémon fans in mind.

To complement the long-awaited Sinnoh remakes, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, this new limited edition Switch Lite console is coming to market emblazoned with the Diamond and Pearl mascots.

The Nintendo Switch Lite: Dialga and Palkia Edition console is based on the two Legendary Pokémon that appear on the boxes for Diamond and Pearl, and it boasts a slick design with gold and silver stencilling on a grey/black background – we are already strongly debating trading our existing Nintendo Switch Lite in for it.

But when is the Nintendo Switch Lite: Dialga and Palkia Edition console set to be released, and how much will it cost us? Read on for all the key details that we know so far.

Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga and Palkia edition price

The official Nintendo website (where pre-orders are already underway) tells us that the Nintendo Switch Lite: Dialga and Palkia Edition console has a recommended retail price of £199.99 GBP.

This is actually the exact same RRP as the Nintendo Switch Lite in any other colour or design – so you could buy the Switch Lite Blue version for the same price or any other colour that you fancy if you don’t want the new Pokémon version.

If you’re wondering if there might be discounts out there that can save you a few quid on a Switch Lite, our handy widget should be pulling together the best Switch Lite deals for you below. However, it’s likely that the only deals you find will be on the ordinary colours – the Dialga and Palkia version is limited edition. Nintendo probably won’t struggle to sell them, so it probably won’t see any deals of its own.

Pre-order the Nintendo Switch Lite Pokémon Dialga & Palkia Edition

Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga and Palkia Edition release date

The Nintendo Switch Lite: Dialga and Palkia Edition console has a confirmed release date of 5th November 2021, which is very close to the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The games themselves come out on 19th November, so the penultimate month of this year is shaping up to be a good month for Pokémon fans.

Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga and Palkia Edition pre-order

You can pre-order the Nintendo Switch Lite: Dialga and Palkia Edition console directly from the Nintendo website, which now has an official product page for this beautiful machine. We can’t see the product on any third-party retailers like Amazon just yet, but we’ll be sure to update this page when that changes. It’s also worth noting that the Nintendo website says there is a limit of one console per customer.

Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga and Palkia Edition design

While we wait for the price and the pre-order information, we can marvel at how gorgeous this new console design is. Plus, the fact that it is based on an old DS design makes us want it even more – the original game had its own version of the DS Lite, which has been given a revamp here.

This and the Diamond/Pearl remake are not the only Pokémon products on the way – we also have a prequel game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, set to launch in early 2022. It’s a good time to be a Pokémon fan, then, and we’ll be sure to update this page as and when we have more details.

After a good deal? With the Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders also live, we hope to see some good Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals during Black Friday 2021 in November.