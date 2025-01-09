Fans will recall that the original Game Boy dropped into an unsuspecting world back in 1989, going on with its later versions — the Game Boy Colour, the Game Boy Advance and the Game Boy Advance SP — to dominate the industry for years to follow.

If you haven't already seen it, the surprisingly good Tetris film on Apple TV Plus tells the story of the original Game Boy in a really fun (albeit heavily dramatised) way.

What better way to celebrate the handheld icon than by building your own version in the form of a LEGO Game Boy? Now that would look nice on a shelf!

We'll dive into everything we know so far below, including when the collectable is set to release, so you can start putting your pennies away now.

When will the LEGO Game Boy release?

The LEGO Game Boy will have its release date in October 2025, Nintendo has confirmed with an official post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

That window was unveiled in the social media post you can see above, which also gives you a tantalising tease of what the LEGO Game Boy will look like. Outside of that, we know very little about what to expect.

The reveal was posted simultaneously across all Nintendo X accounts around the world, with the October release window, so we'd expect it to arrive simultaneously in the UK and everywhere else.

Is the LEGO Gameboy available for pre-order?

Right now, the LEGO Game Boy cannot be pre-ordered on the LEGO website, but once it is available, the previous link will take you to the right page.

This is just the most recent collaboration between Nintendo and LEGO after recent Zelda, Animal Crossing and Mario sets which are still available.

We'll update this page with more info on the LEGO Game Boy as and when we have it!

