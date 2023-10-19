Whether it's heading down to Nook's Cranny to sell some Bells, exploring the ocean on a boat tour around the island or simply getting a home visit, the designs have been created to help fuel the imaginations of children worldwide.

While we're still quite a way off its release date, we've gathered up all the latest Animal Crossing Lego details so you know exactly what's coming down the pipeline and how much each set will cost. Head below for more.

Lego Animal Crossing will be available globally from 1st March 2024.

The partnership between Lego and Nintendo was announced in October 2023 with five different sets due to release next year. Depending on their success, more could be on the way too.

Animal Crossing LEGO set prices and details

The first wave of LEGO Animal Crossing sets can be found below along with their official description and price:

LEGO Animal Crossing Isabelle’s House Visit

Isabelle’s House Visit – Allows builders to get creative and help Isabelle and Fauna customise Fauna's house and enjoy activities like opening the balloon present, crafting tools, or picking fruits and flowers.

Pieces: 389

Price: £34.99/ €39.99/$39.99

LEGO Animal Crossing Julian’s Birthday Party

Lego Animal Crossing Julian's Birthday. LEGO

Julian’s Birthday Party – Where builders can celebrate with Julian, share cupcakes, and open presents.

Pieces: 170

Price: £12.99/ €14,99/$14,99

LEGO Animal Crossing Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities

LEGO

Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities – Allows enthusiasts of the great outdoors to role-play setting up a tent, roasting marshmallows or using the vaulting pole to jump across the water, and grab the shovel or other recognisable tools from the video game series.

Pieces: 164

Price: £17.99/ €19.99/19.99

LEGO Animal Crossing Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour

Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour – Gives fans the opportunity to board the boat and explore another island with Kapp’n and Marshal, go on an adventure to search for coconuts and bamboo, discover wildlife, hermit crabs, and fish or simply hang out and enjoy the fire.

Pieces: 233

Price: £24.99/ €29.99/$29.99

LEGO Animal Crossing Nook’s Cranny & Rosie´s House

LEGO

Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House – Gives builders two locations where they can role-play stocking up Nook's Cranny shop or go to Rosie’s house for freshly baked cookies.

Pieces: 535

Price: £64.99/ €74,99/$74,99

