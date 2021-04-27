How to get the new Knights of the Food Court Fortnite skins

Fortnite is known for its wacky and imaginative skins – and the newest one looks unlikely to disappoint.

Providing the culinary crossover we didn’t know we needed, the Knights of the Food Court bundle features three knights who aren’t exactly historically accurate, seeing as they seem to be made up of a tomato, a taco and a burger.

Perfect for several medieval-themed locations in the new Fortnite season 6 map, these three Food Knights’ wonderful official names are Surrr Burger, Pico De Gallant and Zzaria The Cruel.

The cuisine-based knights follow several Fortnite season 6 skins, including the fan-designed Eco skin as well as collaborations with Neymar skin and Harley Quinn Rebirth.

We’ve got the details on how to get this unique set below – or you can see our list of the sweatiest skins and the best celebrity skins in Fortnite.

How to get the new Food Knights Bundle in Fortnite

The Food Knights aren’t officially in the game yet, but are set to be added to the Item Shop in the coming weeks. The Item Shop rotates daily, so you might want to grab these quickly – they may not be available after season six ends.

It’s unclear how much this bundle costs at the moment, but with three skins included we expect it to be on the pricier end – 2,000 V-Bucks at the very least.

The Item Shop description for this noble trio reads: “Order your meal Medieval style and prepare for a legendary quest”.

The Knights of the Food Court bundle was leaked following the v16.30 update, which also revealed upcoming skins including Gia, Scrapknight Jules and Raptorian the Brave.

What else do you get with the Fornite Food Knights Bundle?

As well as the three skins, each knight will come with their own back bling and harvesting tool. They’re just as outrageous and food-themed as the skins – see the full list below:

Beefsteel Blade back bling

Buckler Supreme back bling

Zzarian Mantle back bling

Durrrburgian Battlespatch pickaxe

Chunky Salsax pickaxe

Zzarian Slicers pickaxe

