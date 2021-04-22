How to get the Fortnite Eco skin – your guide to the new outfit

Happy Earth day everyone! Earth day has been running since 1970 and is in place to demonstrate support for environmental protection – and it also gets us a new skin in Fortnite too.

And this one, which has been in development since early last year, is the perfect fit for Earth day, as the Eco name would suggest. It is available now for you to purchase, although it may not be in the store for long.

The skin doesn’t just fit in with Earth Day, it also complements the new Fortnite map nicely, which is now named Primal after the dramatic and game-changing events of the Zero Crisis finale – that also gave us animals in Fortnite!

Keep reading for all you need to know about the new Eco skin and how much it costs.

How to get the new Eco skin in Fortnite

To get the Eco skin in Fortnite, simply head to the store. The skin is available now and comes at a cost of 1500 V-Bucks, but don’t hang about if you want to get hold of this one. It may well not be in the store for long, and there is every chance that it will be removed soon and perhaps not re-added until the next Earth Day.

It is a lovely skin to own, and it appears to have bits of the Fortnite map incorporated into the outfit – that looks like Crustella’s tomato head on the belt for one.

We forgot the most important thing! @nollobandz who inspired this awesome Outfit.



You'll want to check out that back bling for some fun effects👀 https://t.co/bjRm5JnDyV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 22, 2021

The Eco skin was designed by graphic artist nollobandz and he originally shared the design in January of last year. Fans have been wanting this skin added to the main game for a while now, and it is nice to see it finally get included – nollobandz also helped create the Dark Rex skin in 2019.

What else do you get with the Fornite Eco skin?

It’s not just the visually pleasing skin that you get when you purchase Eco, there’s more that comes with it.

Devourer’s Bane is the awesome name of the harvesting tool. While it looks quite different to the skin design, it’s still a great looking tool. The sword through the skull is menacing enough for us to be excited to get our hands on it – it costs 800 V-Bucks in the store.

We also get a back bling with this too, Globe, which is fitting for Earth Day and is also based on the current map in the game.

