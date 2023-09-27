In Mortal Kombat 1, released earlier this month, the man behind the mask has changed from Hanzo Hasashi to Kuai Liang (Sub Zero in the previous timeline).

But if Spider-Man can be both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, Scorpion can also be represented by two people. And with Daisuke Tsuji (the voice of Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima) playing him, we have no problem with the new Scorpion.

But what about his moves? Is Liang a completely different beast to Hasashi?

We'll share our favourite from Scorpion's Mortal Kombat 1 move list below, from combos to fatalities.

Best Scorpion moves in MK1

Let's break down his moves into sections - that should make it easier if you're only here for the finishers. We'll add here that these moves will work regardless of the platform you're using.

If you're more of a visual learner, check out the video from YouTuber MadDoggGames below. It provides a step by step guide on the most inventive combos.

Now, for our list. This isn't every move in Scorpion's arsenal, mind, only our favourites. But let's start with the very basics...

Core Scorpion moves in MK1

Seared Strike - Front Punch

- Front Punch Whiplash - Front Punch, Back Punch

- Front Punch, Back Punch Spear Strike - Back Punch

- Back Punch Front Kick - Front Kick

- Front Kick Side Kick - Back Kick

Basic Scorpion combos in MK1

And now for our favourite combos.

We picked these based on variety, simplicity and satisfyingly gory entertainment. Let's begin the list with the one we all know, the one that will never get old, the iconic bringer of the enemy.

Get Over Here - Forward + Up + Front Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch

- Forward + Up + Front Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch Hell’s Hook - Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Punch

- Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Punch Deadly Assassin - Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Kick

- Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Kick Swiping Kunai - Back + Back Punch

- Back + Back Punch Tactical Tabi - Forward + Up + Front Kick or Forward + Up + Back Kick

- Forward + Up + Front Kick or Forward + Up + Back Kick Rising Kunai - Down + Back Punch

- Down + Back Punch Shirai Who - Front Kick, Front Kick

- Front Kick, Front Kick Krackjaw - Front Kick, Front Kick, Front Kick

- Front Kick, Front Kick, Front Kick Krushing Kunai - Forward + Up + Front Punch, Front Kick

- Forward + Up + Front Punch, Front Kick Heavy Knee - Forward + Front Kick

- Forward + Front Kick Raising Hell - Forward + Front Kick, Back Punch

- Forward + Front Kick, Back Punch Sweeping Scorpion Tail - Back + Front Kick

- Back + Front Kick Charred Heel - Down + Front Kick

- Down + Front Kick Metasoma - Down + Back Kick

- Down + Back Kick Sweeping Predator - Back + Back Kick

- Back + Back Kick Falcon Dragon - Forward + Back Kick

- Forward + Back Kick Inner Flame - Forward + Up + Front Punch, Front Punch, Front Punch

- Forward + Up + Front Punch, Front Punch, Front Punch Flipping Out - Forward + Up + Front Punch, Front Punch, Back Kick

- Forward + Up + Front Punch, Front Punch, Back Kick Swinging Kyo - Forward + Up + Front Punch, Back Punch

- Forward + Up + Front Punch, Back Punch Deadly Stick - Forward + Up + Back Punch, Back Kick

Scorpion fatalities in MK1

You can check out the complete list of fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1 here.

Each character has two fatalities, one is revealed at the start and the combo for the second is revealed later on. However, if you know the combo, you can perform it from the get-go. Scorpion's two fatalities are:

Eye-Palling Victory - Down, Forward, Back, Block

- Down, Forward, Back, Block Second Fatality - Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch

Scorpion brutalities in MK1

And now for the brutality. For those out of the know, a brutality is a fatality but... more. Typically, they require more of an input, and the resulting finisher is far more extravagant. Here are Scorpion's in Mortal Kombat 1:

The Klassic - Down + Back Punch

- Down + Back Punch Burn For Me - Back, Front Punch, Back Kick

- Back, Front Punch, Back Kick Any Way You Slice It - Back, Forward, Back Punch

- Back, Forward, Back Punch Choke On It - either Grab, or Front Punch + Back Punch

And that's our list!

