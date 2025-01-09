Sitting in S-Tier on our Marvel Rivals tier list, Mantis's healing and damage buffs make her one of the most effective Strategists to pick.

So, if you’re looking to start Season 1 of Marvel Rivals with a new main, here’s a closer look at some of the best-performing characters so far.

Marvel Rivals win rates show the best-performing heroes in each role

With a 56.03 per cent win rate in Quick Play and a 55.2/55.4 per cent (PC/Console) in Competitive, Mantis beats out fellow meta picks such as Hela and Doctor Strange to become the most effective character in Marvel Rivals.

Peni Parker, meanwhile, has the highest win rate for Vanguards, with a 55.38 per cent win rate in Quick Play and a 53.05/53.45 per cent win rate in Competitive.

Hela is among the top picks for Duelists, with a win rate of 52.86 per cent in Quick Play, and 54.24/53.47 per cent in Competitive, although surprisingly, she does face stiff competition from Magik for this title.

At the other end, Black Widow and Jeff the Land Shark sit firmly bottom in the win rate table, with win rates of just 44.15 per cent and 45.39 per cent in Quick Play, respectively.

Jeff the Land Shark is the most used character in Marvel Rivals

Jeff. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Despite his low win rate, Marvel Rivals players have not been deterred from choosing Jeff the Land Shark as their go-to Strategist in Quick Play, with a 21.18 per cent pick rate.

This was possibly influenced by his viral Ultimate ability, which may have seen new players attempting to replicate clips they’ve seen of Jeff players eating and throwing entire teams of the map.

In Competitive, however, the Strategist duo of Cloak & Dagger lead the way with a 20.58/26.04 per cent pick rate, respectively.

These high pick rates for the healers do make sense, given there are only seven Strategists to choose from compared to a whopping 18 Duelists – both excluding the upcoming Sue Storm and Mister Fantastic releases.

Storm, Namor and Black Widow – all characters set for improvements in Season 1 – are the least common choices, each being chosen in less than 3 per cent of the time.

These win rates and pick rates give us some insights into the data likely used in the latest Marvel Rivals patch, which saw Mantis and Hela nerfed while Black Widow and Storm received hefty buffs.

