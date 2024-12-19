It’s not just the addition of the Winter Celebration event. There are plenty of gameplay changes and bug fixes in the 20241219 patch, too.

The game should be better than ever following the release of the 19th December 2024 update.

To find out what has changed, read on for the full list of Marvel Rivas version 20241219 update patch notes.

The Marvel Rivals update today (version 20241219) brings with it the Winter Celebration event, which includes the brand new Jeff-themed mode: Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival.

On top of that, expect a variety of bug fixes and small gameplay changes.

The Winter Celebration kicks off on 20th December at 7am here in the UK. It’s time to play the Splatoon-inspired game mode and unlock that free Jeff the Land Shark skin.

In terms of gameplay changes, a bunch of bug fixes have been applied to various playable characters.

Doctor Strange, for example, has made it so his portal terrain KOs are back working again.

For the full list of patch notes, read on below.

Full patch notes for Marvel Rivals

The full list of Marvel Rivals (version 20241219) update patch notes is as follows (as per the Marvel Rivals website):

Special Event – Winter Celebration

Dive into the frosty festivities and discover a treasure trove of exciting features. Join the fun and earn the Jeff the Land Shark - Cuddly Fuzzlefin series costume rewards completely for FREE!

Event Duration: 2024/12/20 07:00:00 ~ 2025/01/09 15:59:59 (UTC+0)

New Mode – Jeff's Winter Splash Festival

This lovable little rascal is ready to spread joy in his festive gear! In this delightful new mode, take control of Jeff the Land Shark and spray snowflakes to transform the garden of Yggsgard: Royal Palace into a winter wonderland

New Costumes – Winter Holiday Series

1. Jeff the Land Shark - Cuddly Fuzzlefin (Free to obtain during the 'Winter Celebration' event)

2. Groot - Holiday Happiness (Limited-time store release: 2024/12/20 to 2025/01/10 UTC+0)

3. Rocket Raccoon - Wild Winter (Limited-time store release: 2024/12/20 to 2025/01/10 UTC+0)

4. Venom - Snow Symbiote (Limited-time store release: 2024/12/27 to 2025/01/17 UTC+0)

5. Magik - Frozen Demon (Limited-time store release: 2024/12/27 to 2025/01/17 UTC+0)

Among these festive offerings, Jeff the Land Shark - Cuddly Fuzzlefin is up for grabs at no cost during the event, while the other costumes will be available for purchase in the store

Additionally, the Captain America 'Galactic Talon' bundle and the Hawkeye 'Galactic Fangs' bundle will be removed from the store on 27th December (UTC+0)

Bug Fixes

General

Double-Elimination Tournament Display: Fixed an issue where the round display was as twisted as Loki's schemes. Now, it's crystal clear!

Tournament Exit Glitch: No more leaving the faction after a tournament and hitting a white screen of doom! We've fixed that pesky issue

Historical Faction Access: After a tournament ends, disbanding top factions won't let you peek into the historical faction interface from the Legends Born leaderboard anymore. Fixed it faster than Quicksilver!

Faction Exit Scheduling: Exiting a faction post-tournament no longer messes with your scheduling info. All sorted!

Squirrel Girl Achievement: Enemies defeated by Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami that get KO’d two seconds after being released now count towards the achievement!

Network Stability: Under poor network conditions, the map loading issue has been partially resolved! We're on the case, ensuring you don't get kicked offline due to connectivity issues. (There are many reasons that could cause this situation, and we have currently fixed part of the issues. We will continue to analyse and address other potential causes in the future)

Maps and Gameplay

Collision Issues: Some maps had characters stuck in edge positions like they were caught in a web. We're monitoring this and will deploy fixes faster than Spider-Man can swing through the city!

Convoy Mission Performance: We've corrected an issue with abnormal vehicle performance during special convoy missions. All vehicles should now run as smoothly as a Quinjet!

Hero Bug Fixes

Doctor Strange's Portal Power: No more teammates charging Doctor Strange's ultimate ability through portals. Also, the portal terrain KOs are back in action!

Winter Soldier Speed: After using his ultimate, the Winter Soldier's movement speed issues upon respawn have been fixed. He's back to full combat readiness!

Rocket Raccoon's Jet Packs: Fixed the issue preventing Rocket's beacon-generated rocket jet packs from being picked up. They're now ready for action!

Venom's Emote: The "Cyan Clash" emote's texture has been corrected. No more blue-black tentacles looking like they belong in a horror movie!

Star-Lord's Low Gravity Glitch: Star-Lord's unexpected shaking when using Shift while holding Space in low gravity zones has been fixed. Now he'll rise with style!

Jeff the Land Shark's Ultimate: No more premature ends to Jeff's ultimate after swallowing a target. He's now living the ultimate life longer!

Terrain Deaths with Jeff: Fixed an issue where Jeff's ultimate would cause terrain KOs and occasionally lead to invisibility. He's back in a visible form!

Hulk and Magik Ultimate Countdown: The countdown for Hulk and Magik's ultimate transformations is now properly managed. No transformations will go amiss!

Magik's Wind-up Fix: Magik's ultimate can no longer be interrupted prematurely. She's ready to unleash her full power!

Punisher's Ultimate Damage: Fixed the occasional damage issue with Punisher's ultimate caused by intense fluctuations in network conditions. His firepower will be felt!

Duplicate Characters: The clone saga is over! Fixed the issue where two identical characters might appear in some special cases

Console Bug Fixes

Memory Mastery: We've taken our optimisation powers to the next level, ensuring that console memory management is smoother than Star-Lord's dance moves. Say goodbye to crashes caused by insufficient memory and hello to uninterrupted gameplay!

