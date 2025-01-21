We get it, you want to join in the fun and/or you don’t want your child to miss out. It’s understandable.

It’s understandable, too, if you have any trepidation about letting your kid play the game in the fear of it being unsuitable. Fret not, though, as Rivals does have an age rating that details exactly what could be unsuitable.

Keep reading to find out what the Marvel Rivals age rating is in the UK and the US. Scroll to the end of the page to discover why it has the age rating it does.

What is the Marvel Rivals age rating?

The Marvel Rivals age rating is PEGI 12 here in the UK, which means it is suitable for players aged 12 and over.

In the US, meanwhile, Marvel Rivals has an ESRB 'T for Teen' age rating.

If you’re under 12, it’s up to your parents if you’re allowed to play the game. Parents will need to decide whether the game is suitable. Fortunately, both PEGI and ESRB have provided reasons for the age ratings given to Marvel Rivals.

More on that below.

Why is Marvel Rivals that age rating?

Marvel Rivals is rated PEGI 12 because it contains moderate violence, has in-game purchases – including random items – and players interact with each other.

You can find the PEGI age rating on the PlayStation store listing of the game, which tells us that Marvel Rivals has "Moderate Violence, In-Game Purchases (Includes Random Items), [and] Users Interact".

In the US, meanwhile, Marvel Rivals is rated T for Teen because of suggestive themes, violence, in-game purchases (including random items) and players interacting with each other.

With all of that in mind, it’s up to you – the parent(s) – whether you let your child under 12 play the game or not. You can also download and play the game yourself to give it a go if you’re worried. It is free-to-play, after all.

