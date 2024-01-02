The new age of Marvel Games has so far gifted us three wonderful Spider-Man adventures, a severely underrated Guardians of the Galaxy title, an overlooked Marvel's Midnight Suns tactical RPG and an Avengers experience that many would like to forget.

Now, Blade gets his time in the sun (or should we say shadows), as he looks to eradicate a flurry of supernatural happenings in Paris, France.

Helmed by Deathloop and Dishonored developer Arkane Lyon, expectations are naturally sky-high for the project. It may be a good few years off from launch, but that doesn't stop us from speculating about when it might arrive, what the story entails and, most interestingly, whether the game could be exclusive to Xbox.

Taking this all into account, head below for all of the latest Marvel's Blade details, its predicted release date and what comments have been made by the developer.

Marvel's Blade. Bethesda

No official release date has been announced for Marvel's Blade, at the time of writing.

Upon the game's unveiling in December 2023, Arkane Lyon confirmed that development has just begun, so we don't expect to see the game for a good few years.

Redfall was the latest game from the studio in May 2023, with two years between that and Deathloop in 2021. With that in mind, and development taking longer these days, we wouldn't expect to see a Marvel's Blade release date until sometime in 2026 or possibly even 2027.

Can I pre-order Marvel's Blade?

A pre-order page for Marvel's Blade is now available at GAME for £69.99.

A lot of this pre-order page is based on pure speculation, with a holding release date of 31st December 2025 stated. The same can be said for the cost, though we do expect it to be a full-price release.

Which consoles and platforms can I play Marvel's Blade?

No platform details have been announced at the time of writing for Marvel's Blade.

Developed by Arkane Lyon and published by Bethesda Softworks, we expect the game to be a next-gen release only. With Microsoft now owning Bethesda Softworks, it would make sense that Marvel's Blade would be a console exclusive to Xbox Series X/S.

A PC release is likely, too, going off Xbox's history, although this is all speculation at this point.

What are the Marvel's Blade gameplay and story details?

While details are still incredibly sparse, we do know that Marvel's Blade will follow Eric Brooks as he looks to stop a vampiric invasion in a quarantine section of Paris, France.

Alongside this, Arkane has confirmed that the game is a third-person action-adventure that will delve into the character's origins with an original story.

Some concept art images were shared by Arkane Lyon co-creative and art director Sebastien Mitton (via X, formerly Twitter) shortly after the game's announcement. Check them out below:

Upon Marvel's Blade's announcement, several comments were shared by Marvel and Arkane Lyon that all provide further insight into the game.

"In honour of Blade’s 50th anniversary, we have found the perfect match for the Daywalker in Arkane Lyon, a studio of uncompromising artists who continually push the boundaries of game design and innovation," said Marvel Games creative director and vice-president Bill Rosemann.

"In addition to their award-winning talent, it’s their personal passion and bold vision for our half-human, half-vampire iconoclast that makes this collaboration a perfect fit."

Arkane Lyon game director Dinga Bakaba added: "As a kid of mixed origins, I felt a special connection to Blade – a hero with a dual heritage himself.

"The opportunity to put our spin on this character is a dream of mine and a challenge that our team embraces with a passion. We couldn’t be happier to put players in Blade’s boots, as he becomes the champion of my hometown of Paris, one stake at a time."

Finally, Arkane Lyon co-creative and art director Mitton said: "From his trench coat to his iconic sunglasses, Blade is a slick, stylish and driven character.

This project is the perfect opportunity to push Arkane’s art style into an even more modern and bold territory. The essence of our work lives at the junction of impactful ideas and innovative know-how."

Is there a Marvel's Blade trailer?

The first trailer for Marvel's Blade was revealed at The Game Awards in December 2023. The cinematic footage shows Paris under quarantine, with Blade stopping by a barber for a shave.

In the backdrop, we can hear a woman say: "Attention: the sun is currently setting. All citizens are required to…" before being cut off.

An air raid siren is then heard midway through Blade's beard cut, which prompts the Marvel superhero to tell the shop owner to "lock up tight" as the "night's just getting started". Check out the announcement trailer below:

That's everything we know so far. Once more Marvel's Blade information is made public, we'll make sure to update this page. For everything else, stay tuned to RadioTimes.com for all the latest news.

