There's a chunky list of Lost Ark servers to choose from, and the current Lost Ark server status could probably sway your decision one way or the other.

Players in the west are finally getting their chance to try out Lost Ark, and one of the first things you'll have to decide when you boot up the game is which Lost Ark server you want to join.

It's worth being aware of the situation regarding cross-server connections on Lost Ark and whether it's possible to transfer your favourite character from one Lost Ark server to another (spoiler alert: it's not).

Keep on reading, then, and we'll tell you all about the Lost Ark servers, starting with how to check their current status in your region!

Lost Ark server status: Is Lost Ark down?

If you're wondering if Lost Ark is down or if your specific server has crashed, the best place to look is on the game's official website. Click that link and you'll see a special Lost Ark server status webpage, where you can filter by region and see what's going on with each server in your area.

If you've landed on this page some time after 1pm GMT on Friday 11th February, it's worth noting that the developers announced their intention to take the game offline at this time in order to prep the free-to-play launch.

The official Lost Ark patch notes explain that today's Lost Ark downtime should last for around four hours, which should mean that Lost Ark comes back online at 5pm GMT today.

If you're reading this at some point in the future, that Lost Ark server status page will show you which servers are alive and well and which ones are down for Lost Ark server maintenance, as well as listing which ones are busy/full.

If you're experiencing long Lost Ark queue times, you might want to check that server status page to double-check the server you're trying to join has any known issues at the moment. You could always try a different server if it does, as long as you have a character to use on it.

We'd wage that there will be some lengthy Lost Ark queues when the game goes free-to-play later today. But when you get in there, hopefully you'll have a good time! Just remember that patience is a virtue.

Lost Ark server list explained: Which server should you join?

Which Lost Ark server should you join? We'd wager there are two main rules of thumb here. First off, you want to make sure you're joining a server that is actually intended for your region.

Secondly, you'll want to make sure you join the same server as any of your mates that you want to squad up with in the game. It's worth agreeing on one together, because you can't just swap between servers later. The Lost Ark server list is included for you below, so take your pick and make sure your friends do the same!

It's worth noting that the developers have already locked some of the servers (the ones we've listed in bold below). New players cannot create new characters in a locked Lost Ark server. But if you already joined one of the now-locked servers during the early access period, your account should still work just fine. If you find that you cannot create a character in Lost Ark, you might be on one of the locked servers, so go ahead and try one that isn't in bold below.

Lost Ark servers for North America (West)

Akkan

Enviska

Mari

Shandi

Valtan

Lost Ark servers for North America (East)

Adrinne

Aldebaran

Avesta

Azena

Danube

Elzowin

Galatur

Karta

Kharmine

Ladon

Regulus

Sasha

Una

Vykas

Zosma

Lost Ark servers for UK and Europe

Antares

Asta

Beatrice

Brelshaza

Calvasus

Inanna

Kadan

Neria

Nineveh

Procyon

Sceptrum

Sirius

Slen

Thaemine

Thirain

Trixion

Wei

Zinnervale

Lost Ark servers for South America

Agaton

Arcturus

Gienah

Kazeros

Lost Ark server transfers: Can you change server?

You cannot change servers in Lost Ark, at least not in the traditional sense – that is to say, once you've created a character in a specific server, you cannot move it to another one.

However, there's nothing to stop you from creating your next character on a different server. So if you have different friendship groups playing on different servers, you'll need to make a character for each server.

Lost Ark cross-server content explained

Here's an interesting fact for you: there is some content in Lost Ark that spans the divide between servers. You can partake in Raids, Dungeons, Ranked PvP Arena matches and Boss Rush with players on other servers, as long their server is in the same real-world region as yours.

You can also experience The Cube, Platinum Fields and Auction House buying/selling with players on other servers in your region. That's a decent amount of cross-server content, although it might not be quite as fun as exploring open-world areas with your pals (something that is very much server-specific).

It's also worth stressing that Lost Ark Gold, Power Pass tokens, Shilling, Bond Stones, Rift Shards, Pirate Coins, Special Voyage Tokens and Estate Tokens are tied to your account, rather than a specific server. So, for example, you could earn a Power Pass on one server and use it to level-up a character on a totally different server.

