As ever, if you just want to get the game running, it'll be the Lost Ark minimum requirements that you want to check. Or if you want to hit the highest possible levels of visual fidelity and smooth performance, you'll want to aim for the Lost Ark recommended specs.

Amazon Games, Tripod Studio and Smilegate RPG are launching Lost Ark in western territories this week, and so it's time to check if your computer can handle the Lost Ark PC requirements.

Either way, if you can match up with one of those sets of Lost Ark PC requirements, you'll be able to jump into the game when it launches. Read on to learn more!

Lost Ark PC requirements

As listed on the game's official Steam page by the developers, the minimum and recommended specs for Lost Ark have now been confirmed. Check out the Lost Ark PC requirements below.

Lost Ark PC requirements: Minimum specs

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : Windows 10 (64-bit only)

: Windows 10 (64-bit only) Processor : Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 3

: Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 / AMD HD6850

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 / AMD HD6850 DirectX : Version 9.0c

: Version 9.0c Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space

Lost Ark PC requirements: Recommended specs

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : Windows 10 (64-bit only)

: Windows 10 (64-bit only) Processor : Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

: Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space

As long as you can hit one of those lists, you should be able to get Lost Ark running on your PC. Have fun!

