Lost Ark UK release date, trailer and latest news

Players in some countries have been enjoying Lost Ark for quite some time, but the Lost Ark UK release date is nearly here, meaning that British players don’t have long to wait.

While Lost Ark has been available in South Korea since 2018, we in the UK and the rest of Europe have been left waiting – but that wait is about to be over, at long last.

Lost Ark is coming as a free to play game via Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG, and here is all you need to know about when you can play it in the UK. Read on to learn all!

When is the Lost Ark UK release date?

We had a closed beta for the game at the tail end of last year, but when is the Lost Ark UK release date for the game in full?

Happily, there is not long to wait – the Lost Ark UK release date will take place on Friday, 11th February 2022, so there are only a few weeks left to go.

What platforms can you get Lost Ark on?

Being an Amazon Games title over here should tell you what you will be able to play it on – Lost Ark will be available exclusively on PC via Steam. Much like Amazon’s New World game from last year, no port to console is expected for Lost Ark – but if the game is a roaring success over here, who knows, that could well change.

What is Lost Ark?

Lost Ark is an ARPG and an MMORPG game – that means it is an action role-playing game that you can play online with loads of other people, basically. It is renowned for having a combat system that many have described as “intense”. There is no lock-on mode for aiming so precision and timing are key for survival and success.

Here is the official word on what to expect from Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG: “In Lost Ark, players embark on an odyssey for the titular Lost Ark in a captivating world of endless depth, discovering wonders at every corner of the map and in every city, castle, and catacomb.

“The game features 15 distinct hero classes with unique combinations of adaptable skillsets, utilizing the Tripod skill system which allows players to select and enhance the unique traits of a combat skill when it reaches a certain level.

“Players will delve into chaos dungeons, go head-to-head in expert PvP duels, test their mettle on epic quests, raid against bosses big and small, and hold their own in the fight against the demon legion to reclaim the eternal power and light of the Lost Ark.”

It sounds like something that could get a ton of players hooked, much like it already has in the places that already have it – but will it be the first big success story for Amazon Games? Only time will tell.

Is Lost Ark free?

Yes, Lost Ark is a free-to-play game, which means you should be able to download it on Steam from 11th February and start playing without having to spend a penny.

There will be optional microtransactions and paid-for DLC packs in Lost Ark, though, which players can choose to buy if they want to get a bit more out of the game.

These optional extras range from a Founder’s Pack (£13.20 on Steam) to a very snazzy Platinum Edition (£87.99 from Amazon). But just to be clear, you don’t have to pay anything to get the base game!

Is there a trailer for Lost Ark?

While we wait for the game to be released, here is a Lost Ark trailer for you to enjoy – assuming you haven’t watched it multiple times already, of course. Take a look below and get ready for the Lost Ark UK release date on 11th February.

