Lost Ark Founder's Pack explained: What do you get in each tier?
You have several options available!
Amazon is gearing up to launch Lost Ark this Friday, when we will finally get to experience this new free-to-play PC game, that comes via Tripod Studio and Smilegate. Or if you buy a Lost Ark Founder's Pack, you can actually jump in right now!
Lost Ark is a massively-multiplayer online action role-playing game and there is a ton to do in the game right off the bat with a whole new fantasy world ready for us to sink our teeth into.
If you are planning to pick up the game (and have a read of our 4-star Lost Ark review if you want to know why you should), then you should also know that there are various different Founder's Packs you can buy that each come with their own perks - and we have broken down what they all are for you below!
What is in the Lost Ark Founder's Pack?
All of the below came with an early access period to the game, but just because that time is almost up does not mean that there are no other good reasons to pick a pack to purchase - here is what you get with each!
Lost Ark: Bronze Founder’s Edition
- Early access to Lost Ark from 8th February
- Founder's Exclusive Pet
- Founder's Title
- 30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits
Lost Ark: Silver Founder’s Edition
- Early access to Lost Ark from 8th February
- 1,000 Royal Crystals
- Founder's Exclusive Pet
- Founder's Title
- 30 Resurrection Feathers
- 10,000 silver
- Adventurer's Equipment Crate
- Gatherer's Tool Chest
- Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 20)
- Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 30)
- Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 40)
- Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 50)
- 30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits
Lost Ark: Gold Founder’s Edition
- Early access to Lost Ark from 8th February
- 4,000 Royal Crystals
- Founder's Exclusive Pet
- Founder's Exclusive Skin
- Character Expansion Slot
- Founder's Title
- 30 Resurrection Feathers
- 10,000 silver
- Adventurer's Equipment Crate
- Gatherer's Tool Chest
- Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 20)
- Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 30)
- Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 40)
- Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 50)
- 30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits
Lost Ark: Platinum Founder’s Edition
- Early access to Lost Ark from 8th February
- 7,000 Royal Crystals
- Founder's Exclusive Mount
- Founder's Exclusive Pet
- Founder's Exclusive Skin
- Founder's Skin
- Character Expansion Slot
- Founder's Title
- Founder's Exclusive Wallpaper
- Founder's Exclusive Structure
- Legendary Rapport Gift Selection Chest
- Launch Limited Card Pack
- 60 Resurrection Feathers
- 50,000 silver
- 5 Adventurer's Equipment Crates
- Gatherer's Tool Chest
- Hero's Ascent Chest (Level 20)
- Hero's Ascent Chest (Level 30)
- Hero's Ascent Chest (Level 40)
- Hero's Ascent Chest (Level 50)
- 30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits
