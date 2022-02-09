Lost Ark is a massively-multiplayer online action role-playing game and there is a ton to do in the game right off the bat with a whole new fantasy world ready for us to sink our teeth into.

Amazon is gearing up to launch Lost Ark this Friday, when we will finally get to experience this new free-to-play PC game, that comes via Tripod Studio and Smilegate. Or if you buy a Lost Ark Founder's Pack, you can actually jump in right now!

If you are planning to pick up the game (and have a read of our 4-star Lost Ark review if you want to know why you should), then you should also know that there are various different Founder's Packs you can buy that each come with their own perks - and we have broken down what they all are for you below!

What is in the Lost Ark Founder's Pack?

All of the below came with an early access period to the game, but just because that time is almost up does not mean that there are no other good reasons to pick a pack to purchase - here is what you get with each!

Lost Ark: Bronze Founder’s Edition

Early access to Lost Ark from 8th February

Founder's Exclusive Pet

Founder's Title

30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits

Lost Ark: Silver Founder’s Edition

Early access to Lost Ark from 8th February

1,000 Royal Crystals

Founder's Exclusive Pet

Founder's Title

30 Resurrection Feathers

10,000 silver

Adventurer's Equipment Crate

Gatherer's Tool Chest

Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 20)

Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 30)

Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 40)

Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 50)

30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits

Lost Ark: Gold Founder’s Edition

Early access to Lost Ark from 8th February

4,000 Royal Crystals

Founder's Exclusive Pet

Founder's Exclusive Skin

Character Expansion Slot

Founder's Title

30 Resurrection Feathers

10,000 silver

Adventurer's Equipment Crate

Gatherer's Tool Chest

Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 20)

Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 30)

Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 40)

Adventurer's Ascent Chest (Level 50)

30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits

Lost Ark: Platinum Founder’s Edition

Early access to Lost Ark from 8th February

7,000 Royal Crystals

Founder's Exclusive Mount

Founder's Exclusive Pet

Founder's Exclusive Skin

Founder's Skin

Character Expansion Slot

Founder's Title

Founder's Exclusive Wallpaper

Founder's Exclusive Structure

Legendary Rapport Gift Selection Chest

Launch Limited Card Pack

60 Resurrection Feathers

50,000 silver

5 Adventurer's Equipment Crates

Gatherer's Tool Chest

Hero's Ascent Chest (Level 20)

Hero's Ascent Chest (Level 30)

Hero's Ascent Chest (Level 40)

Hero's Ascent Chest (Level 50)

30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits

