Unfortunately, all reservation spots are now full.

Along with exclusive merch available to purchase, you can also watch the 2025 Pokémon Europe International Championships at the London Pokémon Center. There’s a lot to look forward to.

Want to join in the limited-time Pokémon Center fun and make it to London in time? Read on to find out when the London Pokémon Center 2025 opening dates and times are, where it is in the capital city and how to reserve a slot.

We’ll also dive into what you can expect from the pop-up event at the end of the page!

When is the London Pokémon Center open in 2025?

The London Pokémon Center 2025 is open between 20th February to 23rd February 2025.

The full list of opening times for the Pokémon Center 2025 pop-up in London is as follows:

Thursday 20th February | 10am-6pm

Friday 21st February | 9am-6pm

Saturday 22nd February | 9am-6pm

Sunday 23rd February | 9am-5pm

If you want to go, it’s only open for four days and you’ll need to reserve a slot to get in. More on that below. First, you need to know exactly where it is in London.

Where is the London Pokémon Center in 2025?

The London Pokémon Center 2025 pop-up is in N1 of ExCeL London. It is at the entrance of the building and takes place in a flat hall so it should be easy to navigate for all.

You can find more details about accessibility at the ExCeL London site on their website.

London Pokémon Center 2025 reservations process explained

Before all tickets to the Pokémon Center sold out, you had to reserve a slot on the official Pokémon Center website – one reservation per person aged 16 and over. Reservations are now unavailable as the event has sold out.

Unfortunately, you can no longer make a reservation. We know you must be disappointed by the news. The Pokémon Company released a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm that reservation slots are fully booked:

For those lucky enough to get a ticket, you must know the following information, as per the official Pokémon Center website:

No admittance will be allowed without a valid reservation

For any changes to an existing reservation, please use the link provided in your confirmation email or confirmation text

A working mobile device will be needed to show your reservation QR code on the day of event

There is no transfer of reservations to other people. Doing this will invalidate the reservation

What to expect from the London Pokémon Center 2025

The London Pokémon Center 2025 is home to the 2025 Pokémon Europe International Championships, exclusive merch, a selection of other official Pokémon merch and a scavenger hunt for the kids on Sunday 23rd February.

Once again, reservations to the pop-up event are no longer available as it is now fully sold out.

For anyone lucky enough to be going, it’s worth remembering that "Pokémon Center will not accept cash. You may pay with cash card (debit card) or most credit cards".

So don’t go drawing any cash out to buy some cool Pokémon merch at the London Pokémon Center because they will not accept it.

