They would be a great addition to your Pokédex ahead of the upcoming Pokémon Go Fest 2024, which is set to finally introduce Necrozma to the game.

Until then, there is the World of Wonders season to dive into, which is chock-full of content, research tasks and events.

But you’re here for Kleavor, so let’s cut straight to it, shall we?

More like this

How to get Kleavor in Pokémon Go

To get Kleavor in Pokémon Go, you have to battle one in a 3-star raid.

Kleavor isn’t always available to challenge, as Raid Bosses come and go, but fortunately, as part of the Bug Out event, Kleavor can be fought against.

The Bug Out event runs on until 10am BST on 25th April, but hopefully Kleavor will remain on as part of the current roster.

If not, it’s best to try and catch them sooner rather than later.

Kleavor was originally introduced as part of Generation VIII, which launched alongside Pokémon Legends: Arceus. They were then added to Pokémon Go in May 2023.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can you evolve Scyther into Kleavor in Pokémon Go?

No, you cannot evolve Scyther into Kleavor in Pokémon Go.

You could in Pokémon Legends: Arceus by exposing Scyther to Black Augurite, but this item is not present in Pokémon Go.

That means you’re stuck trying to catch Kleavor for the time being, unless Black Augurite is ever added to the game.

Scyther can in fact evolve into Scizor when you have a Metal Coat and 50 Scyther Candy, which gives us hope that Black Augirite will be added too.

If and when Black Augirite is added to Pokémon Go, we will update you as soon as possible.

What are Kleavor’s weaknesses? Best counters in Pokémon Go Raid Battles

As a Bug/Rock-type Pokémon, Kleavor is susceptible to Water, Rock and Steel attacks.

As for counters, choose the best Pokémon you have from each of Kleavor’s respective weaknesses - and below are all the best we would recommend.

Kleavor Mega counters

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock)

Mega Aggron (Steel)

Mega Beedrill (Bug)

Mega Blastoise (Water)

Mega Gyarados (Water)

Mega Scizor (Bug/Steel)

Mega Steelix (Steel)

Mega Swampert (Water/Ground)

Primal Kyogre (Water)

Kleavor counters

Rhyperior (Rock)

Rampardos (Rock)

Terrakion (Rock)

Tyrantrum (Rock)

Gigalith (Rock)

Metagross (Steel)

Dialga (Steel)

Zacian (Steel)

Excadrill (Steel)

Melmetal (Steel)

Kingler (Water)

Feraligatr, (Water)

Swampert (Water)

Kyogre (Water)

Empoleon (Water)

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.