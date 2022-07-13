It doesn't feel like that long ago that Kirby and the Forgotten Land arrived in our lives (it was actually back in March), and please feel free to go back and read our Kirby and the Forgotten Land review if you still haven't jumped in on that one.

Nintendo has announced Kirby's Dream Buffet, complete with a release date window, giving fans of the adorable pink blob something tasty to look forward to.

So, what's the deal with Kirby's Dream Buffet? Keep on reading and we'll run through the key details, from the release date to the gameplay details.

When is the Kirby's Dream Buffet release date?

The Kirby's Dream Buffet release date will fall in Summer 2022, Nintendo has promised.

Going by our perception of summer, this implies that the game will be with us before the end of August. Perhaps it'll be dropped around about the time that Gamescom 2022 is going on?

Can I pre-order Kirby's Dream Buffet?

Hold your horses. It's a bit too early to be doing that!

Pre-orders have not yet begun for Kirby's Dream Buffet, but the game's official webpage is live now on the Nintendo website... perhaps there isn't long to wait, then!

Which consoles and platforms can play Kirby's Dream Buffet?

It should come as zero surprise whatsoever that Kirby's Dream Buffet will be exclusively available on Nintendo Switch. It'll be available through the Nintendo eShop only.

Nintendo tends to keep its famous characters to itself, so we would never expect to see this game on PC, PlayStation or Xbox. Even a mobile release is very unlikely to ever happen.

Kirby's Dream Buffet gameplay and story details

As Nintendo said in the announcement of the game, the basic story setup for Kirby's Dream Buffet will feature "a gang of Kirbys rolling through a smorgasbord of food-themed stages in four rounds of frantic multiplayer fun."

In terms of the gameplay, Nintendo teased: "Players will race each other through these delicious obstacle courses to collect strawberries as Kirby grows, bumping other players off the stage and using familiar Copy Abilities – or Copy Food Abilities, as they are called here – to thwart the competition."

Kirby's Dream Buffet will feature local and online multiplayer as well as "a variety of food-themed courses that even the pickiest of eaters will want to devour."

You can see a few seconds of Kirby's Dream Buffet gameplay footage in the trailer we're about to show you, towards the end of that particular promo clip.

Is there a Kirby's Dream Buffet trailer?

There is indeed a trailer for Kirby's Dream Buffet, and you can check it out below! Take a look at this while you wait for the Kirby's Dream Buffet release date to arrive later in the summer.

