With Gamescom's physical show cancelled in both 2020 and 2021, it's hard to know exactly what to expect from the 2022 version, but it's certainly nice to know that it's going ahead.

The great and the good of the gaming industry will descend on Cologne for Gamescom 2022 this August, as Europe's biggest gaming expo makes its big comeback.

That's right, folks - Gamescom 2022 is not cancelled, and it is not an online-only event. It's actually happening, in real life, which makes a change after the latest couple of years.

With E3 2022 cancelled and the big Summer Game Fest event having already happened, there's no denying that Gamescom is one of the biggest events left on the 2022 gaming calendar.

So, when is Gamescom 2022 and what else do you need to know about it? Keep on reading and we'll tell you all the important details.

Gamescom 2022 dates

The main part of Gamescom 2022 will run from Tuesday 23rd August 2022 until Sunday 28th August 2022, the event's organisers have confirmed.

The official Gamescom website is live now and filled with information, with standard day ticket prices starting from 25€.

Gamescom 2022 schedule

The official schedule for Gamescom 2022 has now been confirmed, these are the key beats that you need to know about:

Tuesday 23rd August - Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase

Wednesday 24th August - Trade Visitor & Media Day (not open to the public)

Thursday 25th August - Gamescom Congress conference

From Thursday 25th August to Sunday 28th August - Entertainment Area and Event Area are open to the public

Gamescom 2022 location

The Gamescom 2022 location is Koelnmesse GmbH, an exhibition centre in Cologne, Germany.

To give you some context as to how massive this place is: the last time that Gamescom happened, it took up 218,000 sqm of exhibition space and welcomed 370,000 visitors on-site.

Gamescom 2022 tickets

Gamescom 2022 tickets are on sale now on the event's official website. Standard day tickets start from 25€ per day, but it's worth noting that the Saturday and Sunday are slightly more expensive than the Thursday and Friday.

Gamescom 2022 companies

It remains to be seen exactly which developers will attend Gamescom 2022 to show off their upcoming games and new content.

A few months ago, a Gamescom press release stated that "around 250 companies have already secured their presence for gamescom 2022 at the end of August". So you won't be short of things to play if you do go along!

As and when exhibitors are confirmed, we'll be sure to update this page and let you know. It should be fun to see which of the big players are up for it.

