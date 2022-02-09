There is no shortage of Kirby games out there and this latest one, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, is the 17th main game in the long-running franchise - and long may they continue to keep coming.

The Kirby and the Forgotten Land release date is very nearly here, fans of this adorable pink blob will be pleased to hear.

The platform game is coming from Nintendo and developed by HAL Laboratory and will be the first main game for Kirby that will see a shift into a 3D world, and this is a franchise that definitely looks right at home with its new look.

But when is Kirby and the Forgotten Land being released, and can you pre-order it yet? All that and more is answered below!

When is the Kirby and the Forgotten Land release date?

The Kirby and the Forgotten Land release date will take place on Friday 25th March 2022 and considering that is next month, this is one game that should avoid a delay - which has happened to many titles over the last couple of years.

What platforms can I get Kirby and the Forgotten Land on?

In news that should come as no surprise at all, Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch when it comes out. No port to another platform has even been rumoured at this point so it will likely remain the only way to play it.

Can I pre-order Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-orders have indeed begun, with GAME having the title ready to add to your basket - and you get a cute little mouse mat if you order from there.

Don't forget that when you pre-order, you will get it at the lowest price it drops to between now and release - if it drops at all, that is.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land story and gameplay

Here is the official synopsis for Kirby and the Forgotten Land so you know the lay of the land story-wise before you play.

"Kirby washes up on the beaches of a new "post-apocalyptic" world called "The Forgotten Land". He finds that creatures, mainly Waddle Dees, are being kidnapped by an evil force known as "The Beast Pack". Kirby, alongside a new rescued companion called Elfilin, adventure across the new world to rescue the kidnapped Waddle Dees and battle the Beast Pack along the way,"

As for the gameplay, well, as mentioned Kirby has gone all 3D - and he looks even snazzier than ever as a result. Despite the change, this is still a platform game and the mission to save the Waddle Dees will see Kirby making his way through several stages to reach his endpoint.

Expect Kirby to retain his ability to jump and slide, and, of course, he will be able to inhale enemies - and objects too - with the ability to shoot them back out at those in his way. The other option is to harness abilities via this method such as new additions, Drill and Ranger.

There will also be several mini-games that will open up and these will come along as you rescue Waddle Dees at the end of each stage.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailer

There sure is a Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailer and here it is in all its colourful glory!

Read more on Nintendo:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.