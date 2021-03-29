Kingdom Hearts PC release date: How to download the four parts – and what’s included

PC gamers have long had to put up with a wait for certain games to be ported from console – but they’ve had to be extremely patient with this one.

Yes, nearly 20 years after the franchise debuted, PC fans will finally be able to play cult classic Kingdom Hearts – and not just the original game, but all 11 entries so far.

So now those on Windows can enjoy the famously convoluted lore of the Kingdom Hearts franchise, which is a crossover between American media giant Disney and Japanese RPG series Final Fantasy.

These 11 experiences have been split into four parts, however – here’s what’s included in each one, and where to download them.

Kingdom Hearts PC titles

We’ve broken down the four parts below in chronological order – get ready for some outlandish names:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMix

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix – A HD remaster of the original Kingdom Hearts game from 2002, which introduces Sora, Riku and Kairi for the first time and shows their first fateful meeting with Donald, Goofy, and many more.

– A HD remaster of the original Kingdom Hearts game from 2002, which introduces Sora, Riku and Kairi for the first time and shows their first fateful meeting with Donald, Goofy, and many more. Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories – A remake of the original Game Boy Advance game, this follow-up introduced experimental card-based combat for Sora, Donald, and co.

– A remake of the original Game Boy Advance game, this follow-up introduced experimental card-based combat for Sora, Donald, and co. Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered Cinematics) – This one isn’t actually a playable game, but a collection of remastered cutscenes from the DS game 358/2 Days to keep you up to date with the story. The game focuses on the new character Roxas – and you may well need a tissue for the end of this one…

– This one isn’t actually a playable game, but a collection of remastered cutscenes from the DS game 358/2 Days to keep you up to date with the story. The game focuses on the new character Roxas – and you may well need a tissue for the end of this one… Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix – The full-on sequel to Kingdom Hearts, remastered with improved visuals, a remixed soundtrack, and bonus content. Kingdom Hearts 2 often gets criticised for its lengthy introduction, but this is one of the greatest sequels in video game history.

– The full-on sequel to Kingdom Hearts, remastered with improved visuals, a remixed soundtrack, and bonus content. Kingdom Hearts 2 often gets criticised for its lengthy introduction, but this is one of the greatest sequels in video game history. Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix – A remake of the 2010 PSP game that introduces Terra, Aqua and Ventus, Birth By Sleep is a prequel that answers several questions but asks a lot more. Listen out for the voices of sci-fi icons Leonard Nimoy and Mark Hamill.

– A remake of the 2010 PSP game that introduces Terra, Aqua and Ventus, Birth By Sleep is a prequel that answers several questions but asks a lot more. Listen out for the voices of sci-fi icons Leonard Nimoy and Mark Hamill. Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded (HD Remastered Cinematics) – Originally a mobile-only game, again Re:Coded only includes the remastered cutscenes of Sora’s journey into the digital world.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD – A remaster of the 2012 3DS game, which sees you play as both Sora and Riku as they attempt their Mark of Mastery exams.

– A remaster of the 2012 3DS game, which sees you play as both Sora and Riku as they attempt their Mark of Mastery exams. Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie) – Yet another prequel going even further back, this HD movie tells the story of the Foretellers during the lead up to the first game.

– Yet another prequel going even further back, this HD movie tells the story of the Foretellers during the lead up to the first game. Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage – Made especially for this collection as a short teaser for Kingdom Hearts 3, this episode sees you play as Aqua following the events of Birth By Sleep.

Kingdom Hearts’ III + Re Mind (DLC)

The long-awaited Kingdom Hearts 3 sees you visit the worlds of Toy Story, Frozen, and more as the saga reaches its climax. Includes the DLC Re Mind, which includes extra story content and some of the toughest bosses in the series.

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory

Kingdom Hearts made the interesting choice to follow up their trilogy-capper with a, er, rhythm game, using the previous games’ admittedly stunning music tracks to recap the series so far using Kairi’s memories.

When is Kingdom Hearts PC release date?

All four Kingdom Hearts games will be available on PC on 30th March 2021. The long wait will soon be over for PC players, then, who’ll finally get their chance to experience this unique franchise on their computers.

How to download Kingdom Hearts PC

Bad luck Steam fans – Kingdom Hearts will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC. You can buy Kingdom of Hearts now. The good news is that the Epic Games Store is free to download and join, so you’ll only have to pay for the games themselves.

