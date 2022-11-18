Before the online multiplayer explosion, the only thing we had to worry about with different platforms was our favourite franchise signing as an exclusive to the other side. Now, we've got to worry about whether we can play the same game on different consoles.

It's times like this that we wish the "console wars" weren't a thing, and we could all just game together without this modern tech tribalism.

Call of Duty's Warzone 2 is like Fortnite and Apex Legends, in that it's purely a battle royale game. It's ideal for playing with your mates, but what if they have a different console to you?

Keep reading if you don't know - we're going to explain the ins and outs of Warzone 2's cross platform capabilities.

Is Warzone 2 crossplay?

We can confirm that, yes, Call of Duty Warzone 2 does have full crossplay features. Whether you're playing on PlayStation or Xbox (of any generation), or on PC, you'll be able to play with whoever you want. Phew, right?

It shouldn't be too much of a surprise, because previous games in the series have had this feature too - right up to the previous Warzone's release back in 2020. However, crossplay is enabled by your Activision ID so you'll need an account there to play with buddies on other platforms.

How to turn Warzone 2 crossplay on or off

All of this being said, there are plenty of folks who don't want to use crossplay. PC players don't want to go against console players using aim-assist, and console users might be wary about all the hackers on the PC side of things.

If you fall into the latter of these camps, fear not because turning off crossplay on consoles is simple. On Xbox, head to settings, then account, then Xbox privacy, and here you'll find communication and multiplayer settings. On PlayStation it's fairly similar: settings, account and network, and here you can toggle crossplay on and off.

On the PC, unfortunately you don't have the option to turn off crossplay. Just rest assured that your skills with a mouse and keyboard are second to none when you win.

