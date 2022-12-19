Sadly, the majority of games have not implemented it yet for one reason or another, but it is becoming more and more common. As the choices you have to embark on crossplay continues to grow, we hope that continues to be the case going forward.

It used to be impossible to play a game with someone else if they are on a different console to you - but in some cases, those days are behind us and the likes of Xbox and PlayStation players can now be pitted against one another.

But there are some notable exceptions (many in fact), and games that people were fully expecting to be joining the cross-platform party by now have not. What about GTA, though? It is one of the biggest multiplayer games out there, so surely crossplay has been integrated?

Is GTA 5 crossplay?

Well, sadly, the answer is no — GTA 5 is not a crossplay title. If you are playing GTA Online, as many of us still are, then you can only team up with or fight against other players that are using the same platform as you.

We'll be honest, it is disappointing that this has not been added yet and probably won't be now, as the idea of Microsoft Vs Sony battles on the streets of Los Santos is an appealing one.

Not only that, though. Cross-generation play isn't even a thing in GTA, so if you own a PS5 and you enter a game, you won't come across any PS4 players - same too with the current and last generation versions of the Xbox.

As for why we highly doubt that this will change for GTA 5? Well, Grand Theft Auto 6 is well into development now and any big changes like this would almost certainly be held back for whatever that game will end up being.

Let's just hope that they make it a priority, as with more and more games getting in on the crossplay action, it's becoming even more noticeable which titles are being left behind.

