How and where to hunt Predators in Fortnite – complete the Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 12 Challenge

As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 draws to a close, players are stalking around the game’s iconic map and trying to hunt Predators. But how and where can you actually do this, and which animals count as Predators in the weird world of Fortnite?

Advertisement

This unique mission is part of the current set of Fortnite weekly challenges, and it’s thankfully not quite as difficult as it sounds.

Wolves and Raptors are the two types of Predators in Fortnite, and both of them roam around the map at various locations. So if you play a few rounds of Battle Royale, and explore the map fairly thoroughly, you should be able to find a Wolf or a Raptor eventually. But if you want some more specific tips, read on.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

How and where to hunt Predators in Fortnite

If you’re wondering where to hunt for Predators in Fortnite, there are a few spots on the map you’ll want to try: there’s one spot just to the east of Craggy Cliffs, or you could try the area to the south of Sweaty Sands, or you could search the road between Retail Row and Catty Corner.

Your best bet is to choose one of these locations and head there multiple times over a series of matches. You might not spot a Raptor or a Wolf the first time, but you should find one eventually. In the video below, you’ll see a skilled player doing exactly this!

Once you’ve found a Predator, how do you actually hunt it? The definition of hunting is quite simple – you just need to kill the creature, basically. So use whatever weapon you have handy and attack any Predators you can find.

The weekly challenge says that you need to “hunt predators x3” so make sure you find and kill three Wolves or Raptors, which should be enough to complete the task and earn that sweet XP. Just make sure you get it done before Fortnite Season 7 kicks off on Tuesday!

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.