Traversing Hogwarts Legacy ’s massive map can be a bit of a slog if you insist on running around it. Fortunately, you can unlock several different mounts in the game to fly and charge around the map, in a much quicker and much cooler way.

Unlocking each mount is simple, but one or two are hidden behind DLC/pre-order bonuses and the rest behind main story missions, so you won’t have access to them right away.

Thankfully, we know which story missions you need to complete to unlock them all. Read on to find out how to unlock all Hogwarts Legacy mounts.

Find out how to unlock all mounts in Hogwarts Legacy below, starting with the beast mounts:

All Hogwarts Legacy mounts and how to get them

There are five mounts in Hogwarts Legacy to unlock, including four beast mounts and the magical flying broomstick. Unlocking them all is quite simple but requires you to complete main story missions first, so you won’t have access to any mount to begin with.

Hippogriff

The flying Hippogriff beast mount is unlocked after completing main story mission The High Keep. Finish this quest to unlock Highwing the Hippogriff.

Onyx Hippogriff

The Onyx Hippogriff is a Hogwarts Legacy pre-order bonus. Unless you pre-ordered the game, you will not be able to unlock this black variant of the majestic Hippogriff. Even if you did pre-order, however, you will only be granted access to your Onyx Hippogriff upon completion of The High Keep main story mission.

As of writing, there isn’t any other way to unlock the Onyx Hippogriff. Fingers crossed they add it in as DLC for everyone as many of us can no longer pre-order the game following its release.

Thestral

As with the Hippogriffs, the Thestral is unlocked for use after completing main story mission The High Keep — but only those who own the Dark Arts Pack DLC, however.

Purchasing the Dark Arts Pack DLC is the only way to unlock and use the Thestral beast mount. You should own this DLC if you initially bought the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition of the game.

The Thestral and Hippogriffs all share the same flight abilities. A little slower than the brooms, but faster elevation (moving up and down during flight).

Graphorn

Unlike the other mounts in the game, the Graphorn cannot fly. You unlock the Graphorn by completing the main story mission San Bakar’s Trial.

The Graphorn can be used to damage enemies and destroy objects/obstacles by charging into them. It’s the only mount in the game that can cause damage like this.

Brooms

You should unlock the ability to use brooms upon completing main story mission Flying Class. After finishing this quest, you’ll need to go and buy a broom before you can pilot one. Check out our standalone Hogwarts Legacy broom guide for all the details.

It’s worth noting that there a fair number of different brooms to purchase, but each one shares the same stats. There is no difference aside from purely cosmetic ones from broom to broom.

