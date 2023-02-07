You have your standard list of performance and fidelity options here. This means the game lets you decide whether you favour having the best graphics and resolution available or if you’re someone who prefers a smoother, faster frame rate.

As is the case with the majority of modern games, you will need to choose the right graphics settings in Hogwarts Legacy . The best graphics mode to use in the game will depend on what you want to get out of it.

There are a few graphics modes to choose from so the choice won’t be an easy one. Fortunately, we’re here to help. Read on to find out what the different Hogwarts Legacy graphics modes are and whether you should choose fidelity or performance mode.

What are the different Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings?

There are various different graphics settings in Hogwarts Legacy: Fidelity, Fidelity with ray tracing, Performance, HFR Performance, and Balanced. Each one will offer you a different experience with the game’s graphics and frame rate.

The complete list of Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings is as follows:

Balanced : 4K targeting 40 fps (middle ground between graphical output, resolution and frame rate and is only available on supported output devices)

: 4K targeting 40 fps (middle ground between graphical output, resolution and frame rate and is only available on supported output devices) Fidelity : 4K targeting 30 fps (best graphics)

: 4K targeting 30 fps (best graphics) Fidelity with ray tracing : Presumed dynamic 4K targeting 30 fps (best graphics + ray tracing)

: Presumed dynamic 4K targeting 30 fps (best graphics + ray tracing) Performance : 1080p targeting 60 fps (resolution reduced for better performance)

: 1080p targeting 60 fps (resolution reduced for better performance) HFR Performance: 1080p targeting 120 fps (weakest graphics for best performance, only available on supported HDMI 2.1 output displays)

If your display supports it, Hogwarts Legacy also supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for even more choice. Now, you need to decide which is best: fidelity or performance.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Should you choose Hogwarts Legacy fidelity or performance?

Ultimately, whether you choose fidelity or performance mode, you will be playing a pretty game in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s up to you, though, whether you prefer the best visuals or a better frame rate. That’s what the choice boils down to.

If you want to play the game with the best visuals on offer, definitely opt for Fidelity with ray tracing. Choosing this graphics setting will supply you with the best visuals Hogwarts Legacy has to offer, all while displaying a presumed dynamic 4K image.

Trust us, ray tracing makes a difference and will make the game’s already excellent visuals shine even brighter. You may encounter a frame rate drop or two, but it will be worth it. You can always swap to Fidelity if you’re after a smoother frame rate with still-excellent 4K visuals.

If you’re after a smoother experience and graphical fidelity doesn’t matter to you, go for Performance or HFR Performance (if your display is HDMI 2.1 capable). These modes drop the graphical detail and resolution in favour of increased frame rates. The drop to 1080p will be noticeable if you’re playing on a large TV screen for sure, and the graphics will lose a decent chunk of their shine.

What the best graphics settings choice in Hogwarts Legacy is will be down to your own personal preference, and you will be able to swap between the different modes whenever you like.

In an open-world RPG, it’s probably best to favour graphics over frame rate. This isn’t a game where 60 fps+ will be entirely necessary; 30 fps will do just fine and the game will look much better for it. You might as well stick with Fidelity with ray tracing, in our opinion.

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.