You’ll have this side quest to complete once you have found a map that’s in the graveyard located to the north of Hogsmeade. This should be a few hours into the game, around chapter 17 or so, but you might be able to start it earlier.

No, this isn’t some cheesy but haunting love song, it’s a side quest in Hogwarts Legacy . If you’ve been struggling with the Ghost of Our Love quest and how to find the location hidden in the map, you’re in the right place.

The map itself is a little tricky to follow, however, just giving us vague clues to work off. Something about using the light spell Lumos across a bridge nearby the Forbidden Forest. It’s got something to do with floating candles, too. As we said, it’s a tad vague.

Luckily for you, we know the exact location of the Ghost of Our Love treasure and how to complete the side quest. Read on to find out how to follow the Hogwarts Ghost of Our Love map to find the location of the treasure.

How to find the Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of Our Love location

To complete the Ghost of Our Love side Quest in Hogwarts Legacy, you will need to use the map with floating candles to find the treasure. The map itself is a little vague, but it does hint that you need to head to a bridge near the Forbidden Forest while using Lumos at least, and something to do with an old crumbling passageway into the spooky forest.

Here’s how to follow the map to find the treasure and complete the Ghost of Our Love side quest in Hogwarts Legacy:

Find the map in the graveyard just north of Hogsmeade

Head to the Forbidden Forest at night and activate Lumos near the end of the bridge at the entrance

Follow the floating candles

Keep following the floating candles until you find yourself at a set of ornate table and chairs

A treasure chest will magically appear

Open it and complete the quest

Completing this side quest will unlock the Treasure-Seeker’s Scarf gear and 180 XP so it is worth the small effort. As long as you follow those floating candles you will reach the location of the hidden treasure. They’ll take you where you need to be.

If you’d rather follow along with the quest in video form, YouTuber HarryNinetyFour has a great guide on what to do that shows it in an easy-to-digest fashion. You can watch the video below:

Completing all the side quests will earn you a trophy/achievement and get you one step closer to that 100 per cent completion.

