Given the large number of items and gear you can find in the open-world game, you may well find that your gear slots quickly become full. Sadly, you don’t have a magic bag like in Mary Poppins. Not everyone can be so lucky.

As you continue your journey in Hogwarts Legacy , you will accumulate loads of robes, masks, and other equipment. There is plenty of gear to find and equip but you can only store so much at once thanks to a limited number of gear slots. Luckily, you can unlock more and expand your inventory limit.

If you want to be able to carry more gear, read below to discover how to expand your inventory limit and increase your total number of gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy.

Why does Hogwarts Legacy say my gear slots are full?

Hogwarts Legacy tells you that your gear slots are full because you can’t carry any more equippable items. At the start of the game, you have a gear storage limit of just 20 items. This isn’t many and that can fill up quickly.

If your gear slots are full, you will not be able to pick up any more gear you find while exploring the map or from defeating enemies. You will need to either remove some or expand your inventory.

How to sell gear in Hogwarts Legacy

One way of making room in your inventory is by selling gear. To sell gear in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to head to a shop, such as those found in Hogsmeade (not plants stores) and press R1/RB to swap from the ‘Buy’ menu to the ‘Sell’ one.

Once you have done this, simply sell the gear you no longer need. This is the best way to remove items from your inventory as you will receive some Galleons for your trouble.

You can also destroy any piece of gear by pressing and holding down the left analogue stick. This is best for when you come across some gear you want immediately and you can’t go back to sell on unwanted equipment.

How to expand inventory and carry more gear in Hogwarts Legacy

You can expand your number of gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy by completing Merlin Trials. These will unlock for you once you have completed the ‘Trials of Merlin’ quest – Chapter 15 in the main story missions so you can’t miss it.

Once the Trials of Merlin mission is complete, you will see individual Merlin Trials have now appeared all over the map. Head to these locations and use Mallowsweet Leaves to activate the Trials (you can buy these in The Magic Neep shop in Hogsmeade).

You can also purchase the more expensive Mallowsweet Seeds to grow your own Leaves in the Room of Requirement. One seed can grow five or more leaves so they are worth it if you can be bothered to wait for them to grow. The more leaves you have, the better. How about selling some unwanted gear to fund some Mallowsweet Seed and Leaves purchases? That’ll speed this process up.

When you complete enough Merlin Trials (think of The Riddler puzzles from the Batman Arkham games), you will need to head into the Challenges menu on the pause screen, scroll down to ‘Complete Merlin Trials’ and redeem your gear storage expansion rewards manually. You can ultimately raise your total number of gear slots from 20 to 40, so it is worth the hassle.

