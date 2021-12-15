GTA Online update today: Launch time, patch notes & Dr Dre’s The Contract

Today’s GTA Online update is a big one for Grand Theft Auto 5’s immensely popular online mode, bringing a new story expansion called The Contract that features hip-hop legend Dr Dre himself.

The release date for this big GTA Online update was today (15th December), and the launch time has already been and gone, so there shouldn’t be anything stopping you from jumping into the game and enjoying all the new content.

If you’re looking for some extra info, keep on reading and we’ll break down the GTA Online patch notes for today’s updates and explain all of the important details.

GTA Online update today: Release date and launch time

Today’s major GTA Online update is out now, basically! The Contract DLC is out there in the world and ready for you to discover.

This big GTA Online update had a release date of Wednesday 15th December and a UK launch time of 10am GMT.

If you’re wondering how to get the new GTA Online content, you should be prompted to download the update when you next try to open the game. Of course, The Contract is probably the first thing you’ll want to check out!

GTA Online The Contract details

Rockstar

The Contract is a major new story expansion for GTA Online that is dropping into the game today, serving as the first major chunk of new narrative content that Grand Theft Auto 5’s online mode has had in years.

The Contract will see players working with Franklin to form F. Clinton and Partner, a new “celebrity solutions agency” in GTA Online. Dr Dre will be your first major client, and he’ll need your help to hunt down his stolen phone that contains some hot new tracks.

The official synopsis sums up GTA Online’s The Contract story like so: “Get ready for a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos, from the mean streets of Franklin’s old neighborhood to the hottest parties in the city, from debaucherous mansions to the offices of the FIB and everywhere in between as you join Franklin, expert hacker Imani, Chop the Dog, and crew to secure Dr. Dre’s precious tracks and return them to their rightful owner.”

GTA Online update today patch notes

Across two different blog posts, Rockstar Games has revealed a few more details about today’s GTA Online update. We’ve pulled out some of the key points below.

New Radio Station and music

This GTA Online update brings a new radio station, MOTOMAMI Los Santos, into the game. It will be hosted by ROSALÍA and Arca, Rockstar confirmed in a blog post.

The developers also promised that this new station “plays everything from artists such as Caroline Polachek to Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers, and Aventura, as well as ROSALÍA’s first single from her forthcoming MOTOMAMI album, ‘LA FAMA’ with The Weeknd, tracks from Arca, and an exclusive song from Bad Gyal produced by The Music Locker’s own Keinemusik, and much more.”

Radio Los Santos and the West Coast Classics station will both be getting overhauls, too, and there will even be new music from Dr Dre himself debuting in the game.

New Weapons

The following weapons were highlighted in a different Rockstar blog, making it pretty clear that they will be imported in the game after this update is live:

Stun Gun

Compact EMP Launcher

New vehicles

That same blog post also highlighted these vehicles:

Dewbauchee Champion

Enus Jubilee

New locations

And these new locations were also mentioned in the blog:

The Armory

The Agency

And that’s your lot for now! We’ll be sure to keep covering the major GTA Online news as it happens, so watch this space!

