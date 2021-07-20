GTA Online summer update patch notes: Los Santos Tuners release date brings major changes

The latest summer update for GTA Online arrived today (20th July), with Rockstar dropping a whole load of brand-new content into the game under the title Los Santos Tuners.

“Car culture is taking back the streets in GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners”, Rockstar stated in the official announcement of the news, making it clear that vehicles will be at the heart of this new update.

You can expect 10 new customisable cars, a snazzy new Car Meet, and a whole lot more in the Los Santos Tuners update. So if you’re a lover of shiny motors, this is basically your lucky day.

For more information on the GTA Online summer update 2021, known as Los Santos Tuners, read on.

GTA Online summer update release date and time

The GTA Online summer update is available right now. Rockstar shared an official blog post on 20th July 2021, in the early afternoon from a UK perspective, declaring that the Los Santos Tuners content is “out now”. You should be able to hop onto your gaming platform of choice and download it whenever you’re ready.

What is in the GTA Online summer update?

Before delving into the full patch notes, the developers shared this handy summary of what the Los Santos Tuners update is all about: “Los Santos Tuners delivers an action-packed new update for all fans of GTA Online, featuring the LS Car Meet, a brand new club and social space for players to get together and show off their customised personal vehicles, test new cars with friends on a private track, watch others mod their cars in real time, and more player-requested features, plus 10 new highly customisable cars in a range of tuner-inspired styles, a new Auto Shop property, six epic new robbery-style Contracts, new races, a host of new quality of life updates, and much more.”

Is there a trailer for the GTA Online summer update?

There is indeed a trailer for the GTA Online summer update, known as Los Santos Tuners. Take a look below, but consider yourself warned – this trailer is intended for mature audiences, with the warning at the start mentioning intense violence, blood, gore, strong language, drugs, alcohol, mature humour, sexual content and nudity.

GTA Online summer update full patch notes

In the aforementioned blog post, Rockstar included a lengthy list of patch notes for this GTA Online summer update. We’ve included the notes below, in full, so feel free to peruse them if you’ve got the time.

Meet up at the new LS Car Meet

In a run-down warehouse in Cypress Flats, Mimi runs the LS Car Meet. For a cool 50k, you can become a member with access to hundreds of ranks of unlockable clothing, new race modes, new wheels and liveries, Trade Prices, and special contacts for assistance in final Contract jobs.

You’ll also get access to the Test Track, where you can push the limits of your own vehicle or any of the three cars available for Test Rides. With the launch of Los Santos Tuners, you can try out the Karin Calico GTF, the Annis Euros, and you can also get a hands-on preview of the Pfister Comet S2 that is hitting Legendary Motorsport next week.

Members also get access to six new kinds of Races, a shared Mod Shop for customising your vehicles and watching others as they modify, the Merch Shop and the Prize Ride: your chance at weekly Challenges to win the vehicle perched atop the Vapid Slamtruck.

Wanted: Precision Drivers, No Questions Asked

The LS Car Meet is just the beginning — the connections you’ll make there will open doors to a range of new options for action and quick cash. Moodymann may be a performer with incredible talents behind the decks at The Music Locker, but Kenny aka KDJ also loves his cars, and together with his partner in crime Sessanta, they are looking to make some serious money by sticking up high-value targets.

All you need to gain access to their network is an Auto Shop: talk to KDJ and Sessanta at the LS Car Meet and find out how to invest in one via the Maze Bank Foreclosures site. While your Auto Shop can be a legitimate business, modifying rides to spec and delivering them to clientele across the city, the property can also serve as a base of operations to run Contracts.

Contracts bring access to the big jobs: take on the IAA, Merryweather, and more, each consisting of Planning Works and final jobs, and all are playable solo or with a team of up to three other players. A precisely modified whip — built to your needs, wants, and specifications — will be an invaluable asset on these missions.

Your Auto Shop also gives you a showroom-quality, 10-car garage, a modification bay for your personal vehicles and for friends, access to Exotic Exports — a daily list for extracurricular work recovering vehicles throughout the city, plus optional upgrades like drivers to help with vehicle deliveries, a car lift to increase capacity for your modification business, living quarters, and more.

More Music

Los Santos Tuners also brings some changes to your radio dial, plus some new ways to find and listen to music as you cruise the streets — simply hunt down a series of collectible media sticks containing new music ready to be played in your car.

Track down Moodymann’s media stick to discover an epic summertime mix of classic cuts and exclusives including features from Nez, Channel Tres, Gangsta Boo and Jessie Johnson from Prince’s legendary band, The Time, perfect for cruising the city or playing at your next BBQ.

All four Monday Dreamin’ EP’s from CircoLoco Records, Rockstar Games’ record label partnership with legendary club culture icons CircoLoco, can also be found throughout the city. Collect all four Monday Dreamin’ media sticks and you will unlock a special continuous DJ mix version of the entire Monday’ Dreamin’ compilation, featuring new interpretations of all 20 tracks created exclusively for Los Santos Tuners.

Collecting all four CircoLoco media sticks also unlocks the CircoLoco Tee.

New Rides

Today’s launch also includes a drop of 10 new highly modifiable vehicles, both domestic and imported, in a range of classes:

Obey Tailgater S

Annis Euros

Dinka RT3000

Annis ZR350

Vulcar Warrener HKR

Karin Calico GTF

Annis Remus

Dinka Jester RR

Karin Futo GTX

Vapid Dominator GTT

Stay tuned for even more new vehicles in the weeks to come.

Born x Raised Arrives on the LS Streetwear Scene

Car culture and fashion have a long and intertwined history – streetwear label Born x Raised knows this all too well, and the evidence is now on the shelves of boutiques around Los Santos. Keep an eye out for BxR’s Olde English branding on KDJ’s jacket, aka Moodymann, plus two new Born x Raised T-shirts, on the chests of locals in the know. Pick up the Black Born x Raised tee from any clothing store now, and unlock the White Born x Raised tee by completing a Robbery Contract Finale (delivered within 72 hours of login after August 2nd).

Speeding Into a New Generation

And coming this fall, the launch of Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will take vehicle performance to the highest level with greater top speeds for select vehicles, with these new modifications made within the LS Car Meet.

This Week: Special Arcade Bonus

Playing GTA Online anytime this week will make you eligible to receive a free Race and Chase Arcade Cabinet inside the Auto Shop Property, which will be made available to you whenever you purchase the Auto Shop — now or any time in the future.

Prize Rides, Test Rides, and More

At the LS Car Meet, each week brings new eye-popping opportunities to put your skills (and cars’ specs) to the test: put a selection of three Test Rides vehicles through their paces on the Test Track and take on weekly Prize Ride Challenges to win a rotating selection of Prize Rides.Look for the Prize Ride perched atop the LS Customs-branded Slamtruck and complete the Weekly Challenge for a chance to ride away in a brand-new ride – this week it’s the scorching hot Annis Remus, up for grabs by placing top three in a Street Race for three days in a row between now and July 27th. And make sure to check out this week’s Test Rides vehicles, the new Karin Calico GTF and Annis Euros, and the unreleased Pfister Comet S2 coming next week — all three are available to take for a spin on the Test Track now.

LS Car Meet Up Rewards

Everyone who participated in last week’s Meet Up by playing GTA Online between July 15th and 19th, and logs into play this week will get the Los Santos Customs Tee. Players who participated in an Impromptu Race between those dates and play this week get the LS Customs Tour Jacket, while those who stole a vehicle and sold it to LS Customs will get the LS Customs Coveralls— all free of charge and delivered within 72 hours after logging in after July 23rd.

LSCM Membership Rewards

Step inside the LS Car Meet this week and you’ll get the LS Customs Varsity Jacket, while becoming a member will give you the Ron Racing Livery for the Pfister Comet S2, releasing next week. Participate in a Sprint Challenge any time before July 28th to receive the Rockstar Yellow Pattern tee. Upping your rep and reaching Car Meet Membership Rank 20 between now and August 17th will earn you a bonus to the tune of GTA$250K. If completed before July 28th, the awards above will be delivered within 72 hours after logging in after August 2nd.

And More…

Stay tuned in the weeks ahead. LS Car Meet Members will have access to rotating selections of Test Rides, Prize Rides, and Challenges. New vehicles, updates to Robbery Contracts and more collectibles on the shores of the city are also on the way in the weeks to come.

