The latest left field mash-up is Avenged Sevenfold coming to Fortnite with their own Creative Map, and Chapter 5 Season 1 has also already had Peter Griffin, Eminem and Solid Snake (coming later in January), so we honestly wouldn’t be surprised to see the famous sea sponge drop down from the Battle Bus.

Who knows what awaits us in Chapter 5 Season 2? No doubt we’ll see even more famous faces, but whether or not SpongeBob or any of his pals will be included remains to be seen.

Read on and perhaps we’ll get a glimpse of the secret formula…

Why are people talking about SpongeBob in Fortnite?

People are getting excited about Mr SquarePants arriving in Fortnite due to a fan character concept by Redditor u/AustinTheBear, which you can check out below.

SpongeBob connoisseurs will no doubt recognise the weapons and outfits on display here, such as SpongeBob piloting what can only be described as a Mr Bubbles mech suit and a DoodleBob counterpart.

There’s also the mighty Reef Blower from season 1, his trusted jellyfish net Ol’ Reliable, his karate gloves and, of course, the venerable spatula.

There’s even a Rocket Racers boatmobile, LEGO Fortnite SpongeBob skin and the iconic Goofy Goober guitar from the SpongeBob SquarePants Movie for Fortnite Festival.

Will SpongeBob really come to Fortnite?

No, SpongeBob won’t be coming to Fortnite – at least not right now. As we said, it was a character concept, and is by no means official.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles did come to Fortnite, however, the IP of which belongs to Nickelodeon.

This came about due to a deal between Epic Games and Paramount, as reported by VGC via the XboxEra Podcast. Nickelodeon shows are available through the Paramount Plus streaming service, so there is every possibility that SpongeBob could make an appearance.

The denizens of Bikini Bottom aren’t ones to shy away from cartoon violence, either, as is depicted in the series and the recent Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 fighting game, so they would not necessarily be out of place in Fortnite.

