Already, players have been getting to grips with the many different elements of the open-world survival sand box, such as the countless LEGO Fortnite skins and the quite complex LEGO Fortnite seeds. Even assembling the best villagers in the land takes time.

Now that Fortnite Winterfest has ended, Epic Games will be preparing its next big content drop, and LEGO Fortnite is expected to be a major part of that - with the developer teasing "exciting updates" for the future.

When exactly will they become available, though?

Well, we've scoured the web from top to bottom to bring you all the latest LEGO Fortnite news, rumours and speculation surrounding the next update.

On top of that, we've rounded up some of the leaks that are expected to roll out in the coming months. Head below for all the details.

LEGO Fortnite. Epic Games

Fortnite is expected to receive a new update on 23rd January 2024, according to known leaker ShiinaBR (via X, formerly Twitter).

Whether or not this will concern LEGO Fortnite is yet to be seen, but we think there's a good chance that both the traditional battle royale and LEGO version of the game will fall under any general updates.

Epic itself has been relatively quiet regarding further updates, but did confirm that further content drops would take place in early 2024.

"The LEGO Fortnite journey is just beginning, with new world building, gameplay features and more LEGO Style outfits arriving in updates starting early 2024," said the developer in a blog post.

With this in mind, along with the rumours making their way across the web, we would expect the next LEGO Fortnite update to take place in late January or sometime in February.

One of the supposed leaks (via content creator Happy Power) suggests that three different traders will be added to LEGO Fortnite.

One of these will be a wolf that will help with construction, another being a fox that will sell food, and lastly a raccoon that will take junk off your hands.

Another rumoured leak that we've seen Happy Power mention, alongside several others, is the inclusion of a new zipline pole. Set to be inspired by Death Stranding, this will let players create a zipline that can then be connected to other poles to create a chain of them for traversal.

Similarly, Catapults were mentioned in the original leak (according to Hypex), and while several players have created their own, official ones have yet to be added. This could be part of one of the earliest content updates.

A couple of weapons have been banded about as new additions, including a Stun Gun and Gravity Gun. The latter was seen in a Reddit video that showed off the weapon in action.

LEGO Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Once more details have been officially announced by Epic or further leaks appear online, we'll make sure to update this piece. For everything else, stay tuned to RadioTimes.com.

