How to get the new female ‘Midas’ Marigold skin outfit in Fortnite

Midas has been a popular character in the world of Fortnite for some time now, and gamers have been long been asking for the female version of the character to make her debut – Marigold is her name!

Advertisement

And now as Chapter 2 season 5 comes to a close and we get ready for Chapter 2 Season 6, the time has finally come for Fortnite fans to play as Marigold as part of a brand new challenge pack that features the Marigold skin and many other extras.

If you are looking for more details on Marigold and how to get her, here is all we know so far!

How to get the Marigold skin in Fortnite

Let’s get the most important part out of the way first. If you want to have the Marigold skin then, for now at least, it is going to cost you. It currently has a price tag of £9.99 but the good news is that you will not just be paying for the skin.

You’ll be getting the whole Golden Touch challenge pack and that comes with the skin, the Golden Daggers pickaxe, and the Golden Gambit back bling. Not only that, but you will also get 1500 V-Bucks worth of challenges when you buy it so factoring all that in, under a tenner is a pretty good deal!

It especially is when you consider how much you get in V-Bucks. You’ll earn more when the amounts are converted than you pay if you complete all the challenges – definitely a good incentive to spend that initial £9.99! Those challenges will be very much like Zadie challenges.

As for Midas, he has not been seen for some time now and there is every chance that the inclusion of Marigold will give us some kind of update, or at least a hint, as to where he has been and what he has been doing – and if we will see him again any time soon.

Another fun fact with the marigold skin is that the more people you eliminate, the golder you become!

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.