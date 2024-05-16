These leaks aren’t from just any old pundits, but well-known and verified fellows whose names you will no doubt recognise if you keep up to date with Fortnite news.

It is curious, though, that we’re now getting a Loki crossover event, as Loki season 2 released last year on Disney Plus.

Why it is now only raises more questions, but it may have something to do with the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine - which is set to incorporate plot elements such as the Time Variance Authority.

But in the here and now, we’ve got plenty of speculating to get on with. Read on!

Loki is expected to come back to Fortnite on 17th May 2024.

This is according to Marc Deschamps for ComicBook.com, who states that the "original leaks claimed that the Loki content will be arriving on May 17th".

The original leak is not linked to, nor could we at RadioTimes.com independently verify it, but it is definitely plausible, given that the Loki crossover has been confirmed by the Fortnite X (formerly Twitter) account, as seen above.

If and when an official announcement is made, we will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

How can I get the Loki Fortnite skin? Our prediction

Players will most likely be able to get the Loki and Sylvie skins via the Item Shop, as is usually the case with smaller drops such as this.

It’s unclear how they might slot into the current Myths and Mortals event, but time will tell!

Similarly to the Avatar Elements crossover, there may be quests posted across the map for players to complete.

What else do we know about the Fortnite Loki event?

As you can see from HYPEX above, we’re expected to get Loki and Sylvie Laufeydottir bundles with their own loot.

Prolific Fortnite sleuth GMatrix posted a full list of the content coming, but it has since disappeared - but not before esports.gg caught it.

Loki Bundle

Loki, God of Stories Outfit

Miss Minutes Back Bling

Mischief Flip Emote

TVA Time Stick Pickaxe

Sylvie Laufeydottir Bundle

Sylvie Laufeydottir Outfit

Sylvie's Crown Back Bling

Sylvie's Armor Wrap

Sylvie's Sword Pickaxe

