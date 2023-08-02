Fans of both Jujutsu Kaisen and Fortnite will be delighted to know that this collaboration is happening, and it's happening soon. You'll be fighting in a Yuji Itadori skin before you know it.

Excited? So are we - find out more details below!

When do Jujutsu Kaisen skins come to Fortnite?

The collaboration was announced via a tweet from the official Fortnite page on 1st August. You can check out the post - and funny trailer - below:

But when is it coming out? That was revealed in a follow up tweet:

The tweet reads: "The sorcerers from Jujutsu Kaisen drop in v25.30" - and we know for sure that the v25.30 update will drop on the 8th August 2023!

How to get Jujutsu Kaisen skins in Fortnite

On Tuesday 8th August, the Fortnite Item Shop is the place you'll want to go. The Jujutsu Kaisen items will be right at the forefront of the online store. We imagine they'll be difficult to miss.

The skins themselves will cost 1,500 V-Bucks, pickaxes will be 800, and the emotes for your locker will cost 200.

You'll also have the option of purchasing bundles. The Megumi Fushiguro Bundle will be 1,900 V-Bucks, and the Nobara Kugisaki Bundle 1,800.

Whichever option you choose, we look forward to battling you with our own cursed tools!

