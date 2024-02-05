Epic Games added the Fortnite bird skins into the game’s item shop as part of the Birds of a Feather bundle on 4th February, and now the bundle is no longer up for sale, just one day later.

The bundle contains three new skins for Battle Royale and LEGO Fortnite, along with three new back blings and the Cosmic Peck Axe.

It’s safe to say it’s gone down well, and now players who missed their chance to buy the new skins are wondering what happened to them.

Read on to find out what happened to the Fortnite bird skins, and to see if the Birds of a Feather bundle will come back to the item shop or not.

Fortnite bird skins: What happened to the Birds of a Feather bundle?

The Fortnite Birds of a Feather bundle was added to the item shop on 4th February 2024, but as of 5th February, it is no longer listed.

This means that you can no longer head into the game to buy the Fortnite bird skins.

Before you jump up and complain that they were only available to purchase for one day, it’s worth remembering that this is commonplace in Fortnite. They should come back soon.

New bundles come and go all the time, with popular skins being re-added back to the item shop – which refreshes every day – all the time.

Epic Games does this to help ensure sales of a bundle – people are more likely to buy new outfits and other cosmetics if they know they’re time-limited and will disappear for a while.

It is annoying for anyone keen on the Fortnite bird skins, though, and we wish the bundle was up for longer than a day. It can take time to get the money together to afford the V-Bucks needed to purchase new cosmetics in the game!

Hopefully, the Fortnite bird skins will be rotated back into the item shop as part of the Birds of a Feather bundle or sold separately sooner rather than later.

If you haven’t seen them, you can check out the official Fortnite X (formerly known as Twitter) post below to see what Tex Flamingo, Sgt Drake and Budge all look like:

Fingers crossed they’re added back into the game soon. You can use FNBR.co to see what’s currently in the item shop without having to head into the game.

Remember, the item shop is rotated every day at midnight.

