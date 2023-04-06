And yet, for us geriatric gamers, that was our first introduction to a beloved series that gave us a new story and a new world every time.

Back in the days before Cloud, Final Fantasy existed in the magical realm of two dimensions. When it was Bartz and Cecil as protagonist (in their own unique magical worlds) the aesthetic of the series couldn't be further from how it is now in the Final Fantasy XVI trailers. Or even, how it was in 1997 to be honest.

What better way to celebrate that era than with ports to modern consoles? The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters aim to do just that, with a fresh lick of paint.

But what exactly is included in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters? And when can we get it? We'll share all these details and more below.

The Final Fantasy Pixel remaster has already been released on PC and mobiles, so if you're impatient there's always that option!

But for consoles, the Final Fantasy Pixel remaster release date is 19th April 2023.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Final Fantasy Pixel remaster?

At the moment, you can pre-order the game from the Nintendo eShop. The option isn't available on the PlayStation Store, but we'll let you know here as soon as anything changes.

We should add the the game is already out on mobile and PC. You can order it from CD Keys.

Which consoles and platforms can play Final Fantasy Pixel remaster?

As you might have guessed from the stores you can find it on, Final Fantasy Pixel remaster will be available on the Nintendo Switch and the PS4 (meaning it should run on PS5 as well).

It's already available on PC via Steam. And it's out already on mobile via the App Store and Google Play.

Final Fantasy Pixel remaster gameplay and story details

The Final Fantasy Pixel remaster contains the first six entries in the Final Fantasy series.

For those new to the franchise, each Final Fantasy game is a standalone title that has nothing to do with other numbered releases. That is, unless the numbered title gets a sequel, in which case it will be titled something like 'X-2'.

This isn't the case with any of these games though. The first in the series is very story-lite, making you create and name each character in your party. As the series continues, though, the games adapt a more conventional means of storytelling - like that of a novel or film.

The characters in numbers IV and VI, for example, are still fan favourites to this day - almost two decades later. We won't give anything away, but the stories in these six games are epic, breathtaking, and heartbreaking. Don't let the pixels deceive you!

Is there a Final Fantasy Pixel remaster trailer?

There is indeed a trailer for Final Fantasy Pixel remaster! Specifically, there is a new one that's just been released to promote the console ports. Check it out below:

If anything else crops up we'll let you know right here!

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast