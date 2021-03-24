FIFA 21 TOTW 26: Latest predictions, release date and time countdown

EA Sports will today be revealing FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 26, providing fans with yet another reason to jump back into this iconic football game.

If you’re unfamiliar, each Wednesday, EA announces its TOTW for FIFA Ultimate Team – this is a collection of the best players on the planet right now, with the game mirroring real-life form. These players get a boosted card, which makes them even more brilliant than usual.

In the Ultimate Team game mode, players can test their skills by playing against this team of terrific players. You can also try and acquire TOTW players for your own squad, because they’ll be available in FUT packs throughout the week.

The list of FIFA 21 TOTW 26 cards will be revealed in due course. Until then, here’s everything you need to know!

FIFA 21 TOTW 26 release date

Today is the day, FIFA fans! Wednesday 24th March 2021 is the release date for TOTW 26. This shouldn’t come as a big surprise to players, because Wednesday releases have long been standard for TOTW. It’s a little treat in the middle of the week.

What time is FIFA 21 TOTW 26 released?

This week’s TOTW should become available at around 6pm GMT today in the UK. This early-evening drop has been normal for a while now, although long-terms fans of the franchise will remember that 3pm drops used to be the norm. It’s all about that 6pm launch these days – it’s something to look forward to at the end of the working day.

FIFA 21 TOTW 26 predictions

Prior to EA dropping its official TOTW 26 announcement later today, it’s time for us to lay some predictions on the line! As ever, the last seven days of real-life football have provided us with plenty of in-pitch heroes to choose from.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United scored and assisted against Fulham on Friday, which could be enough to put him in the running for a TOTW card.

Nathan Redmond from Southampton also put in a strong performance, as did Leandro Trossard and Danny Welbeck from Brighton.

Leicester’s Youri Tielemans also impressed, as did his teammate Kelechi Iheanacho. But since Iheanacho was in last week’s TOTW 25, it’s very unlikely that he’ll be picked this week as well.

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is another strong pick, as is Jesse Lingard (who is currently at West Ham, on loan from Manchester United).

Or could Watford be in line for some love from EA? Francisco Sierralta has received a lot of praise from fans of the Championship side, as has his teammate Ken Sema. It’s always worth remembering that TOTW can include players from any division!

Looking further afield, Kylian Mbappé scored twice against Leon to put Paris Saint Germain at the top of France’s Ligue 1. A big-name player like that, in top form, is always in with a chance. And the fact that he’s a FIFA cover star can’t hurt, either.

One person you shouldn’t expect to see is Mark Wright, who was recently added to the game as one of its worst players. Sorry Mark!

Later today, we’ll find out if any of those predictions were on the money. We’ll update this page when EA reveals FIFA 21 TOTW 26 at around 6pm tonight.

