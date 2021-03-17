FIFA 21 TOTW 25: Predictions, release date, time, countdown

All eyes are on FIFA 21 today as EA gets ready to give us all the details about what we can expect for Team of the Week 25.

If you don’t know, each Wednesday EA announces its TOTW for FIFA Ultimate Team which takes a look at the last seven days of gaming and picks the cream of the crop from the players and merges them into one super team! The players will always get a boosted card, making them even better than they usually are.

In the Ultimate Team game mode, players are able to compete against this team of in-form players, and there is also a chance that you could acquire a TOTW player while you’re opening FUT packs throughout the week – just don’t expect worst rated player Mark Wright to be included.

While we wait for the list to drop later today, here is all we know so far – including our predictions of who we think will be included.

FIFA 21 TOTW 25 release date

Today is the day! Wednesday 17th March 2021 is the release for TOTW 25 and that follows the standard Wednesday releases that we have had for some time now.

What time is FIFA 21 TOTW 25 released?

This week’s TOTW will be available at around 6pm GMT today in the UK. FIFA fans are used to this time now as it has been the norm for a while after previously being at 3pm – we prefer it now as it stops us from being distracted by it while we are meant to be working!

FIFA 21 TOTW 25 predictions

Prior to EA dropping their announcement tonight, we asked RadioTimes.com Sport Editor Michael Potts to lay some predictions on the line, and he came back with some picks that include a player who was shown a red card!

From the Premier League, the in-form players that Potts was hoping to see in TOTW 25 are Kelechi Iheanacho, the Leicester City forward, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk and Spurs star Érik Lamela. Lamela was sent off at the weekend which could hurt his chances – but he did score a cracking goal.

Then there is Luke O’ Nien who plays for League One side Sunderland. Sunderland had a great win last weekend and O’Nien nabbed the man of the match title so he stands a great chance at being included.

