To get you back playing FC 25, here’s a look at how to check the FC 25 server status to see if FC 25 is down.

Read on for everything you need to know.

Is EA FC 25 down?

FC 25 is not currently down.

After launching into early access on 20th September, there have been no posts from official EA Sports FC accounts about any FC 25 server issues or any maintenance periods, at the time of writing.

That said, if FC 25 is still not working for you, check out these other sources in the section below which may indicate if there are any wider issues not yet reported.

How to check EA FC 25 server status

The best place to check on the FC 25 server status will initially be via the EA Sports FC Direct Communications account on X (formerly Twitter).

This account will frequently post updates about any server updates, maintenance, or ongoing investigations into known issues.

Its latest post came from the launch of the FC 25 Web App, for example.

Outside of these official accounts, we’d also recommend taking a look at Downdetector’s two pages on EA and FIFA.

These pages will let you know if other players are reporting similar issues within the last 24 hours.

Finally, we’d also recommend making sure that your connection is working fine, both on your console and Wi-Fi router.

