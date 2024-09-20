A few things impact overall ratings in FC 25, like Chemistry, and when stuck with players that aren't quite as good, making sure they can perform to their best ability is crucial, making choosing the right starter nation even more critical.

Read on for everything you need to know about which Starter Pack to choose in FC 25.

How many Starter Pack nations are in FC 25?

Like last year, there are nine Starter Pack nations to choose from. We have listed all of the nations below:

England

Brazil

France

Argentina

Germany

Italy

Spain

Portugal

Netherlands

Whichever of the above nations you choose will then dictate the nation from which most players you'll be given come from.

It's important to note that many of these players will be Silver cards, and taken because of their nationality rather than the league they play in.

The best Starter Pack nation in FC 25

We would say France and England are the two best to choose because they have the largest pool of quality players.

The downside with England is that there are four leagues full of English players, so you have a higher chance of getting leagues that won't match.

Despite how good Brazilian, Argentinian, Portuguese and Dutch players are, they're all very spread out across multiple leagues, with Brazil not having its own league. With these selections, you risk getting players from too many leagues, making them harder to link down the line.

Once you've chosen your starter pack, you'll be given a choice to select a position in the starting 11 to replace a half-decent Rare Gold player on loan. These loans can vary in length, but English and French players are the easiest to link.

