Known as Daggerfall Unity, a version was initially released in 2022, however it has now entered version 1.0 which is counted as its first fan release. There aren't that many requirements needed to jump in and experience the 1996 game, which sends the player to free the ghost of King Lysandus while also unearthing what happened to a letter sent from the emperor to the former Queen of Daggerfall.

Upon launch, the game received huge critical acclaim, with many still holding huge fondness to this day. If you want to rekindle your youth or experience Daggerfall for the first time with a modern twist, head below for all the details of how to play the fan remaster.

How to play Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall's new fan-made remaster

Anyone interested in playing the new fan-made remaster of The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall can head to GitHub's download page to find all of the different assets and source code needed.

You will need a copy of the original DOS Daggerfall to access the new remaster but, thankfully, it's available on Steam or Betheda's official website. The latter was made available as part of the 15th anniversary celebration in 2009. Access to Untiy's game engine is needed too.

"After several years of continuous development, Daggerfall Unity is finally at 1.0 Release stage," reads a blog post from Clayton. "All game features have been implemented with a good baseline of stability and performance. The project will now move into post-release community support and maintenance. The future of Daggerfall Unity development will now steer towards future mod support."

This will hopefully tie players over until The Elder Scrolls 6 arrives, which is a good few years away yet. At least we know it's Bethesda's next game following the launch of Starfield last year.

