The version 1.12.3 patch is live now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Steam versions of the game.

Read on to find out what’s changed in the 4th July update and for the full list of Elden Ring 1.12.3 patch notes.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Bandai Namco/FromSoftware

The Elden Ring update today (4th July) brings with it a bunch of balance adjustments and bug fixes.

The Rolling Sparks Skill, for example, has been fixed so it now does less damage than it did before. Your Thrusting Shield successful guards will now use up more stamina, too.

There are a few notable nerfs in this update, not just those above. Lightning Perfume Bottle and Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle attacks will no longer deal double damage under certain circumstances.

Bloodfiend’s Arm has also been nerfed… FromSoftware really wants us to suffer.

The patch notes make it clear that all of the above were actually bugs that have now been fixed. Those weapons were not meant to be as strong as they were.

Following the update, too, you should now be able to improve the unstable framerate of the PS5 version by using ‘Rebuild Database’ in the console’s safe mode.

You’ll find the full list of Elden Ring 1.12.3 patch notes below.

Full list of Elden Ring 1.12.3 patch notes

Elden Ring. Bandai Namco/FromSoftware

The full list of Elden Ring 1.12.3 patch notes (courtesy of Bandai Namco) is as follows:

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

Decreased the damage and damage animation of the shearing vacuum effect of the "Swift Slash" Skill.

General balance adjustments

Increased the Intelligence scaling of the Carian Sorcery Sword and slightly decreased the base damage.

Extended the throwing attacks range for the following weapons: Smithscript Dagger / Smithscript Cirque

Changed the placement of the bosses in the re-fight against the Golden Hippopotamus and Commander Gaius bosses to be in the same position as in the first fight.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused the Rolling Sparks Skill to deal more damage than expected.

Fixed a bug that caused the Rolling Sparks and Wall of Sparks Skills to deal no damage while some special effects were applied to the player.

Fixed a bug where some special effects of a right-handed weapon would also be applied to the following Weapon Skills when cast with the left hand: Feeble Lord's Frenzied Flame and Discus Hurl

Fixed a bug where successfully guarding while attacking using the Thrusting Shield weapon type would consume less stamina than intended.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from cancelling the attack recovery of two-handed strong attacks by rolling for certain weapons of the Backhand Blades weapon type.

Fixed a bug that caused the Lightning Perfume Bottle and Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle weapons to deal double damage under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the Arcane scaling of the Bloodfiend's Arm weapon was higher than intended when setting an affinity. The status buildup of the heavy attack was also reduced.

Fixed a bug where the Faith scaling of the Gazing Finger weapon was not being applied correctly.

Fixed a bug where the damage animation of some attacks of the Fire Knight's Greatsword against players was different than expected.

Fixed a bug where the attack affinity of some attacks of the Fire Knight's Greatsword were different than expected.

Fixed a bug that caused some affinities for the following weapons to be higher than intended: Smithscript Dagger, Smithscript Cirque, Smithscript Axe, Smithscript Greathammer, Smithscript Spear, Golem Fist and Smithscript Shield

Fixed a bug that caused enemies to heal when the Maximum HP reduction gradual HP reduction effect applied by Black Knife Tiche wore off.

Fixed a bug that caused summoned NPCs to behave differently than expected under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that where the unblockable bite attack of the Golden Hippopotamus boss would connect with players more easily than intended.

Fixed a bug that caused text to display differently than expected.

Several other performance improvements and bug fixes.

Possible unstable performance fixes

For the PS5 version of the game, unstable framerate may be improved by using the "Rebuild Database" option from the device’s safe mode.

In some PC versions, Ray Tracing may be unintentionally enabled and cause unstable performance. Please check the Ray Tracing setting in the "System" > "Graphics Settings" > "Raytracing Quality" from the title screen or in-game menu.

In the PC Version, the message "Inappropriate activity detected" may appear without cheating.

To fix this issue, please verify the integrity of the game's files before restarting the game.

In the PC version, unstable framerate may be caused by third party applications that control mouse behavior. Deactivating these third party applications may improve performance.

