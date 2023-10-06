There are new ways to sneak and execute, and outside of combat we're encouraged to eavesdrop.

Eavesdropping is a hallmark of stealth-based story games, but how do we do it in Assassin's Creed Mirage? Let's have a look.

How to eavesdrop in Assassin's Creed Mirage explained

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, gathering information is a key part of the gameplay loop. But how do we do it? Firstly, check out the video from Game Guides Channel to see it done!

As you can see in the video, you'll need to find a hiding spot before you start listening in. This can be in a haystack, or blending in on a bench.

Just standing or crouching behind a wall or object won't cut it, we're afraid; the option to eavesdrop won't present itself until you're locked in one of these spots.

To find a conversation and hiding spot, use the Eagle Vision to see all conversations you can listen to. Some might be out of listening range, so you'll need to find the right hiding spot.

Once you're nestled in (or sat down), lock on to whoever's talking to trigger the conversation!

