With the franchise being known for its open world exploration, you might be wondering how big the Baghdad of Mirage is. Is it bigger than Valhalla?

Let's take a look.

How big is the AC Mirage map?

With the game being released yesterday, we can now say that the playable area of of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is around 13 square kilometres. However, that includes the whole wilderness - most of which you're unlikely to explore in its entirety. Baghdad itself is around 2.3 square kilometres.

So Baghdad is around the same size of Paris in 2014's Assassin's Creed Unity.

It's clearly a lot smaller than the map of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the total area of which amassed to almost a hundred square kilometres. But this isn't a bad thing. Many fans and critics thought the maps of Valhalla and Odyssey were a little too big, making the gameplay repetitive.

The developers have taken this into account, and the result is the stripped down map of Mirage. But 13 square kilometres isn't small by any means, and we can't wait to traverse the walls and rooftops of Baghdad as Basim!

