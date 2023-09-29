The YouTuber has made a name for himself as one of the most popular FIFA tutorial content creators on the web, with over 250,000 subscribers, so it's fair to say they know a thing or two about the subject.

What many people overlook are the benefits that can come from experimenting with different cameras, especially when trying to improve a certain part of your game.

Each can offer a different perspective, with plenty of custom options available within the settings, letting you position it exactly to your liking.

To get a better idea, head below for all the camera settings as well as the best camera settings recommendations from NealGuides.

What camera settings are there in EA FC 24?

There are a total of 11 camera settings available in EA FC 24. The newest addition to the line-up is Tactical, a new way to see the action unfold via a tactical perspective while still displaying a good portion of the stadium itself.

To change the camera setting, head to the Main Menu then Customise then Settings then Game Settings and, finally, choose the Camera option. This can also be found within the pause menu of any match. See below for the full list of cameras:

Broadcast

Classic

Co-op

Dynamic

EA Sports GameCam

End to End

Legacy

Pro

Tactical

Tele

Tele Broadcast

What camera setting does NealGuides recommend?

Tactical camera in EA FC 24. EA

Having already spent dozens of hours playing EA Sports FC 24 ahead of its global launch, alongside pouring plenty of time into the game's predecessors, NealGuides's best recommendation for anyone looking to better their play style is the Co-op camera.

The reasoning behind this is that it allows you to see the most information on the entire pitch at one time. Naturally, when it comes to quick decision-making, this can be a literal game-changer.

Of course, it's still worth testing out all 11 cameras in the game to see which one fits your style best, but if you are looking to get the most out of a match, the Co-op camera is clearly the way to go.

EA Sports FC 24 officially releases across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on 29th September 2023. Head to Amazon to pick up a copy of the game regardless of what platform you play on.

For all the latest EA FC 24 advice, make sure to check out NealGuides's YouTube, and check back regularly to RadioTimes.com.

